Audit of MDC closure mostly positive

But the audit notes there was more rigorous incident reporting at MDC and IBC than in the community settings. It also states there are fewer clients interacting in community settings, community providers have more control of the clients they serve, clients have more control over aspects of their life and MDC/IBC had committed clients who likely had more volatile behaviors.

Auditors also said that costs for MDC and the community settings both decreased when the Boulder campus closed. The report states MDC clients generally had greater service needs and above-average waiver costs.

“In the first full year after MDC’s closure, we calculated it cost nearly $2.5 million less to serve cohort clients, or those who were at MDC in 2015 when closure efforts began, in the community and maintain that IBC facility than the average pre-closure MDC costs.

“Assuming waiver costs remain stable over time, it is reasonable to expect the state to maintain annual savings as a result of the closure,” the report states.

MDC originated in 1905 as the School for the Feeble Minded and transitioned into an institution in 1956. It’s population peaked at 1,101 less than a decade later but began to see its number of clients decline starting in the 1970s, when there was a push for deinstitutionalization, the audit noted.