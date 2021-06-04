Audit of MDC closure mostly positive

The closure of the Montana Developmental Center received a mostly positive report in a recent state audit, which found that clients who moved elsewhere have remained stable, that most clients said they feel safe and happy where they now live, and that serving clients in the community costs less than keeping them at the Boulder campus.
It also suggests that a new use be found for the facility, an issue which has been resolved with the Montana Highway Patrol recently announcing it was moving its headquarters from Helena to the vacated Boulder property.
The state’s Legislative Audit Division released a 93-page report in late May that looked at the closing of the facility due to a legislative mandate. The audit notes MDC was a "placement of last resort for adults with serious developmental disabilities."
MDC closed Oct. 26, 2018. However, the Intensive Behavior Center, a 12-bed secure facility, still operates on the campus. The town of Boulder lost about 250 jobs when the facility closed.
The audit comes with five recommendations that include having the state develop a process to report clients’ monitoring results to guardians and families and have the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and Department of Justice develop a process for Intensive Behavior Center (IBC) incident reporting.
The report, which will be heard June 7-8 by the Legislative Audit Committee, also suggests DPHHS improve data management.
The audit found that most clients who moved out of MDC have remained in the same type of placement since then, and it looked at 53 clients who transitioned out.
It said many former MDC residents are now with home and community-based services. They found 36 remained in state, seven were at the IBC, three are incarcerated, three declined service, two went to out-of-state services and two went to state-run institutions.
A survey of some clients found that 85% said they felt good or very good about leaving MDC, 8% felt bad and 8% felt very bad.
“While most individuals expressed positive feelings surrounding leaving MDC, several also mentioned they miss either the friends or staff they had at MDC,” the audit states.
“No participants responded that their move went bad or very bad,” auditors wrote.
The survey also found that 75% of respondents felt safe in their home most of the time and 76% said they were happy or very happy, the audit stated.
And the audit stated that more incidents were reported at MDC than with community providers and found 288 total incidents at MDC as compared to 34 for community providers.
But the audit notes there was more rigorous incident reporting at MDC and IBC than in the community settings. It also states there are fewer clients interacting in community settings, community providers have more control of the clients they serve, clients have more control over aspects of their life and MDC/IBC had committed clients who likely had more volatile behaviors.
Auditors also said that costs for MDC and the community settings both decreased when the Boulder campus closed. The report states MDC clients generally had greater service needs and above-average waiver costs.
“In the first full year after MDC’s closure, we calculated it cost nearly $2.5 million less to serve cohort clients, or those who were at MDC in 2015 when closure efforts began, in the community and maintain that IBC facility than the average pre-closure MDC costs.
“Assuming waiver costs remain stable over time, it is reasonable to expect the state to maintain annual savings as a result of the closure,” the report states.
MDC originated in 1905 as the School for the Feeble Minded and transitioned into an institution in 1956. It’s population peaked at 1,101 less than a decade later but began to see its number of clients decline starting in the 1970s, when there was a push for deinstitutionalization, the audit noted.
The audit notes the facility closed after a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finding that clients were at risk for serious harm. It also states that in 2010 a former MDC employee was convicted of sexually assaulting a client.
Moving clients out of MDC and into community providers was the main focus for staff with the Developmental Disabilities Program (DDP) and MDC employees. Dan Villa, then-Gov. Steve Bullock’s budget director, chaired a group that is guiding the closure of the center.
It notes MDC contracted with a large out-of-state community provider who established services in Montana to serve some MDC clients. They said 13 clients from MDC moved to this provider.
The report said 87 full-time positions transferred from MDC to other departments during the 2019 biennium and 18 more moved during the 2021 biennium. The Intensive Behavior Center (IBC) has 71 full-time employees with seven dedicated to the Boulder campus and 64 to the IBC.
There are some criticisms in the report. Auditors said the committee reported on clients, skills, abilities and behaviors to the interim committee, those results were not passed on to family members of 48 clients.
The report notes the department, which described the omission as an oversight, has since started procedures to notify families.
The audit also notes a plan to build state-run group homes was never implemented. But it said state officials said such a plan was not financially realistic.
Officials are also dinged for not developing a Boulder campus repurposing plan, but state officials recently announced much of the facility would be used by the Montana Highway Patrol as a headquarters. MHP officials have said they plan to expand use of the campus, such as for training. At first, nearly 25 MHP jobs will move to the facility.
The report states the campus, which they said was 52 acres, has 20 buildings, including a church. It states the six residential cottages have boarded windows and the pool in the recreation area has been drained.
