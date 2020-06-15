Audit: Corrections should analyze treatment effectiveness

"The department needs to better ensure community corrections programs are focused on offenders with the highest risk and clinical need to most effectively reduce recidivism," auditors wrote.

The Department of Corrections is revising its policies and procedures to determine offender placement and is working on creating a way for related data to be included in the department's offender management information system, Michaels said in his response.

The department plans to ask for more full-time employees to monitor conditions at the contracted prisons, to evaluate community corrections contractors and follow up on any requested improvements, Michael said. The Program and Facilities Bureau has the equivalent of 7.5 full-time employees, including four who monitor the contracts with 17 programs, he said.

The Department of Corrections should also improve its information management system to better identify inmates that can be transferred to other facilities to avoid wasting resources and disrupting rehabilitation efforts, auditors said.