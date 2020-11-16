Astroturf news network accused of ‘pay for play’ coverage plants seeds in Montana

While Montana’s media landscape has for years included left- and right-leaning political blogs authored by resident partisans, Big Sky Times and eight other Montana-focused sites affiliated with Metric Media represent a new trend: digital news outlets that present themselves as community news sites even though they operate without a local editorial staff and appear to promote a political agenda.

The New York Times reported Oct. 18 that a national network of 1,300 websites, including some operating under the Metric Media brand, say they provide “objective” local news coverage but are in fact populated in part by stories dictated by political operatives in exchange for payment.

The Times, which said its story was based on more than 30 interviews with Metric employees and others as well as internal company records, reported that the network’s stories are typically written by freelancers who often earn between $3 and $36 per assignment and don’t live in the communities they purportedly cover. The Times report also cited an internal email in which an editor for the network told freelancers that “clients want a politically conservative focus on their stories, so avoid writing stories that only focus on a Democrat lawmaker, bill, etc.”