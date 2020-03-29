As daycares close, employers and agencies create stop-gap solutions for essential workers

DPHHS is advising providers to follow CDC guidelines and local public health guidance for social distancing and sanitary and hygiene measures. For many providers, that includes taking children’s temperatures when their arrive and turning away kids who have a fever or cough, emphasizing hand washing, stepping up facility sanitization regimens, establishing a drop-off zone to separate parents from the daycare’s charges, and limiting groups of children and caretakers to 10 or fewer.

Townsend childcare provider Amanda Hazlett rents the basement of a community center in Townsend (population 2,045) for her business, which she runs with assistance from MyVillage, a startup that helps parents open and operate early childhood education programs. Normally Hazlett has a full schedule — her roster is booked through May of 2021 — but COVID-19 has brought her business to a crawl.

There are 23 children enrolled in the program Hazlett runs with a staff member, though they care for no more than 12 children at any one time. As of March 18, her daily count was down to four kids, or five counting Hazlett’s daughter.

She said many of the parents of her enrolled kids are teachers who are staying home with their kids now that schools are closed. Other parents are afraid to send their kids out of the house right now, she said.