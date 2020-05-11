As COVID-19 creates addiction challenges, providers find new ways to connect

“She is drinking when she gets up in the morning before she quote-unquote starts school with her kiddo, and she’s trying to hide it from her husband. … [She] takes more shots throughout the day, and at night when the kid goes to bed she drinks more,” Horn said of her client’s new routine.

Horn said such relapses have become more common during the pandemic.

Whereas Horn used to treat patients at her office at Rimrock, she now connects with them using a video-based platform. The technology has made counseling more convenient for some of her clients, Horn said, but it has also added a layer of difficulty to her job as a counselor. Since she can’t see them in person, smell them, or, in the case of her patients with anorexia, weigh them, she has fewer ways to gauge their condition and compliance with treatment plans. Virtual counseling also eliminates some of the tools she uses to help clients like the woman who is struggling with alcohol, which is the state’s most commonly abused substance and contributes to Montana’s stubbornly high suicide rate.

“I can see that she is not doing well, but I cannot physically do anything,” Horn said. “If she was in my office, I could say, ‘OK, why don’t we walk upstairs to the medical unit. Why don’t we have one of the nurses check you out, and can I give you a hug?’”