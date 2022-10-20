Arntzen announces 2022 Montana Special Education Advisory Panel

Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen this week announced the 2022 Montana Special Education Advisory Panel (SEAP) made up of 21 Montanans.

“I am grateful to the members of the Special Education Advisory Panel for their dedication to all of our Montana students,” said Arntzen. “As the daughter of a special education teacher, I know the importance of building a strong community of support for every one of our Montana students. This advisory panel encourages all students to achieve their full educational potential.”

The panel members will serve three-year terms and provide policy and guidance to the superintendent on special education-related services.

“During the 2022-2023 school year the SEAP members will be focused on the organization of membership, functions, and responsibilities, and maintaining bylaws and procedural SEAP outcomes,” wrote the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) in a press release.

The SEAP’s additional responsibilities might include student and community advocacy, stakeholder input and working directly with the public to produce nonpartisan advice to improve service opportunities for Montana students with and without disabilities.

State Special Education Director JP Williams led the 2022 panel/orientation on Oct. 13 and 14. The next meeting is set for Jan. 18 and 19 in 2023 to focus on establishing Montana’s annual panel priorities and strategic planning.

To get involved or learn more about the SEAP’s work, contact Williams at jp.williams@mt.gov or (406) 444-4426.

Members of the panel are Marisa Britton (chair - Deer Lodge), Jennifer Schoffer (vice chair - Lolo), Lindy Thomas (secretary - Laurel), Opal Besaw (student rep - Kalispell), Sandy Cade (Bozeman), Angela Turoski (Great Falls), Serena Wright (Helena), Chad Berg (Bozeman), Cindy Galbavy (Helena), Lacey Keller (Ennis), Mildred Armstrong (Cardwell), Ron Ream (Condon), Nicole Thuotte (Helena), Deva McNiven (Laurel), Kyla Rock (Helena), Theresa Baldry (Miles City), Norah Barney (Anaconda), Rebekah Sirrine (Stanford), Vena Dagnall (Canyon Creek), Christina Gabriel (Helena) and Stephanie Brunner (Missoula).