Appeals court upholds two Montana Forest Service projects

The 13,500-acre Johnny Crow project in the Elkhorns includes prescribed fire, and cutting and burning of small trees in an effort to expand grasslands. The Forest Service said the project would increase forage for wildlife and use a categorical exclusion, meaning it would be exempted from further environmental analysis if the project does not significantly affect the environment.

In 2017 Native Ecosystems Council and Montana Ecosystem Defense Council filed the lawsuit, saying among several points that the Forest Service erred in categorically excluding the project and that it warranted more robust study. The groups argued that the project would be more valuable to livestock interests than promoting wildlife habitat.

In 2018 a district court judge ruled in favor of the agency, and last week the Ninth Circuit agreed.

“The record confirms that (Forest Service) considered the appropriate factors when determining whether to proceed by way of categorical exclusion,” the circuit court wrote.

Native Ecosystems Council director Sara Johnson said the project would cause more environmental damage than it would provide in grass for wildlife and livestock.