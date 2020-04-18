Appeals court upholds two Montana Forest Service projects

A federal appeals court last week denied challenges from Montana-based environmental groups over two projects in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Forest Service complied with environmental laws when it approved the Johnny Crow Wildlife Habitat Improvement Project near Townsend and the Moose Creek Vegetation Project near White Sulphur Springs. Both projects were approved in 2017 and upheld by district court judges in 2018 after initial legal challenges.
“We are pleased that our decisions and analyses were upheld and to be able to move forward. I want to acknowledge the importance of these projects and the amount of work our folks put into them,” Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Supervisor Bill Avey said in a statement. “We want to thank our partners, including the Elkhorn Restoration Committee/Big Elk Divide Collaborative and Broadwater County for their continued support to improve wildlife habitat on the Johnny Crow project, and Meagher County and State of Montana DNRC for their backing to improve forest health through the Moose Creek project.”
The 13,500-acre Johnny Crow project in the Elkhorns includes prescribed fire, and cutting and burning of small trees in an effort to expand grasslands. The Forest Service said the project would increase forage for wildlife and use a categorical exclusion, meaning it would be exempted from further environmental analysis if the project does not significantly affect the environment.
In 2017 Native Ecosystems Council and Montana Ecosystem Defense Council filed the lawsuit, saying among several points that the Forest Service erred in categorically excluding the project and that it warranted more robust study. The groups argued that the project would be more valuable to livestock interests than promoting wildlife habitat.
In 2018 a district court judge ruled in favor of the agency, and last week the Ninth Circuit agreed.
“The record confirms that (Forest Service) considered the appropriate factors when determining whether to proceed by way of categorical exclusion,” the circuit court wrote.
Native Ecosystems Council director Sara Johnson said the project would cause more environmental damage than it would provide in grass for wildlife and livestock.
“The Forest Service is burning juniper and sage in that (Elkhorns) wildlife management area for 20 years and never any public involvement and yet the court just gives them a pass,” she said. “I’m a strong advocate for wildlife and juniper trees are incredibly important for a lot of wildlife. They call it habitat improvement and what they’re really doing it for is the cows.”
The area also holds a number of noxious weeds that are likely to spread after the fire, Johnson added.
The 2,700-acre Moose Creek project located about 20 miles north of White Sulphur includes a includes a variety of moderate thinning to clearcutting, and prescribed burning in heavily beetle-killed forests.
Under the 2014 Farm Bill, Gov. Steve Bullock nominated and the federal government accepted about 5 million acres in Montana as in critical condition due to insects and disease. The designation allows the Forest Service to expedite work primarily through categorical exclusions for those acres deemed critical, and the Helena-Lewis and Clark approved the project under that designation.
Native Ecosystems Council and Alliance for the Wild Rockies sued over the project, saying the projects must still be analyzed for their cumulative impacts as well as impacts to wildlife after a federally protected grizzly bear took up residence in the Little Belts.
In 2018, like Johnny Crow, a district court judge ruled in favor of the agency. The council was the only one of the two groups to appeal, and last week the Ninth Circuit upheld that ruling. The circuit court found that 2019’s Center for Biological Diversity v. Ilano ruled that designated acres could be legally categorically excluded and the same precedent held for Moose Creek.
"Because Ilano controls the outcome on this issue, NEC’s challenge must be rejected," the circuit court wrote.
The circuit court focused a portion of the decision on the council’s contention that logging of old growth should be considered cumulatively as the forest overall was not meeting its standards for maintaining old growth trees.
“There’s not enough old growth but the court is basically saying that it doesn’t matter, if it’s 20 acres or less it doesn’t count,” Johnson said. “It’s really discouraging when they’re violating the forest plan and the courts still won’t make them do it.”
As neither project was halted during the litigation, work at both Johnny Crow and Moose Creek has been ongoing.
The Forest Service has been thinning small trees and is preparing to begin prescribed burning next year on Johnny Crow, Avey said.
On Moose Creek, there are two ongoing timber sales that are roughly 80-90% complete and prescribed burning scheduled over the next several years, he said.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
