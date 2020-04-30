Another 15K people file new unemployment claims in Montana

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HELENA — the first week that self-employed, contract and gig workers could file for payments under the coronavirus relief program, officials said Thursday.

By comparison, about 10,500 people filed claims in the week ending April 18.

Over the past six weeks, from March 15 through April 25, more than 96,200 people have filed new unemployment claims, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Montana's unemployment rate has reached 13.9% according to the Tax Foundation.

Montana's Department of Labor and Industry asked employers to sign up for accounts that would allow them to more quickly report layoffs and to receive and respond to requests for information about claims. The change is expected to help the agency process claims more quickly and identify fraudulent claims.

"With the current level of (unemployment insurance) claims and the phased reopening of Montana's economy, we are utilizing every tool available to streamline claim processing while ensuring program integrity," acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said.

People found to have committed unemployment insurance fraud are subject to penalties, including repaying 150% of the wrongly received money and/or criminal prosecution, the agency said.