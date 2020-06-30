AMBER Alert issued for infant abducted from Poplar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning for an infant boy abducted from the Montana town of Poplar.

The one-year-old boy was identified by the Montana Department of Justice as Malachi Talley.

Authorities are asking for help locating a small silver or white SUV that may have North Dakota plates and could be headed to Williston, North Dakota. There may be three white males and a Black man in the SUV, all of them possibly intoxicated.

Malachi was "forcefully taken" from his home in Poplar by 22-year-old Dejarreh Talley, according to DOJ information about the AMBER Alert emailed out at about 8:30 a.m. Talley kicked in the door of the home before taking Malachi.

Talley is a Black male and is armed with a baseball bat, according to a description from the DOJ.

After Talley took Malachi, he and three unidentified white males got into the small silver or white SUV.

Their direction of travel is unknown but they may be headed to Williston, North Dakota, according to the DOJ.

Malachi is described as approximately 2 feet tall and weighing 25 ponds. He has brown eyes and curly dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white or grey onesie and he is both Black and Native American.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office, Fort Peck Tribal Police at 406-653-6240 or call 911.

