About 50 Montana Army National Guard soldiers miss vaccine deadline

After missing a June 30 deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or start the exemption process, about 50 members of the Montana Army National Guard could face penalties including eventual removal from service.

The U.S. Department of Defense mandated that all service members must be vaccinated against COVID-19, except those who receive an exemption for reasons such as medical or religious concerns. The deadline varied by branch and was June 30 for members of the U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve.

Of the roughly 2,100 soldiers in the Montana Army National Guard, the percentage who had neither reported receiving the COVID-19 vaccine nor started the exemption process was 2.4% as of July 1 and 2.2% as of Wednesday, Maj. Ryan Finnegan said. Another 3.5% are seeking exemptions and 94.2% are fully vaccinated, he said.

“The Secretary of the Army is expected to publish guidance detailing how the National Guard will address their unvaccinated population,” he said. “The Montana National Guard is awaiting that guidance in order to determine our next steps.”

Nationwide, the Army National Guard was 89% vaccinated with one dose and 87% fully vaccinated as of June 30. The Army Reserve was 89% vaccinated with one dose and 88% fully vaccinated on that date.

Service members are deemed fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s two-shot vaccine or 14 days after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In a July 1 announcement, the U.S. Army said any members out of compliance with the vaccine order may not participate in federally funded drills and training and will not receive pay or retirement credit. They are also subject to adverse administrative actions including flags, bars to service and official reprimands and could be removed from service if they continue to disobey the vaccine order, the announcement says.

Unit commanders will be able to activate and pay the soldiers for limited administrative purposes, such as receiving the vaccine, processing exemption requests or conducting separation procedures, the announcement says.

Every soldier has the opportunity to request an exemption, the Army said in its statement.

“Officials review each request on an individual basis, including review by appropriate medical personnel or chaplains, public health and legal review, and recommendations from the Soldier’s commanders,” the statement says.

More than 3,400 troops nationwide have been involuntarily separated from service for refusing the vaccine, the Military Times reported April 27. The report says about 70% of them received general discharges, which secures their veterans benefits and in many cases allows them to rejoin the military if they decide to get vaccinated. The rest received honorable discharges, the report says.