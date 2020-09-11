9/11 remembered at Montana Capitol ceremony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On one of America’s darkest days, the unity that followed is what stood out for the speakers at Friday’s remembrance ceremony for the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

It has been 19 years since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, flying two into the World Trade Center towers in New York, a third into the Pentagon and another crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers confronted the hijackers.

On Friday, flanked by many area first responders, Gov. Steve Bullock, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, Sheriff Leo Dutton, Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioner Sean Logan spoke in the Capitol rotunda, recalling the memories still vivid to many and honoring those killed in the attacks. What stood out to many beyond the horrific images was the rallying of patriotism and support for fellow citizens and first responders that followed.

“The fact that we’ve come together on this day for 19 years to grieve, to honor the 3,000 souls we lost, illustrates our bond and love for each other as Montanans and Americans,” Bullock said. “Today we’re reminded of the incredible and unparalleled dedication of our first responders, men and women that run into danger to protect and preserve life.”

Cooney recalled those who traveled to New York to help rebuild and what that meant for the spirit of the city and the nation.