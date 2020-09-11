9/11 remembered at Montana Capitol ceremony

On one of America’s darkest days, the unity that followed is what stood out for the speakers at Friday’s remembrance ceremony for the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
It has been 19 years since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, flying two into the World Trade Center towers in New York, a third into the Pentagon and another crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers confronted the hijackers.
On Friday, flanked by many area first responders, Gov. Steve Bullock, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, Sheriff Leo Dutton, Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioner Sean Logan spoke in the Capitol rotunda, recalling the memories still vivid to many and honoring those killed in the attacks. What stood out to many beyond the horrific images was the rallying of patriotism and support for fellow citizens and first responders that followed.
“The fact that we’ve come together on this day for 19 years to grieve, to honor the 3,000 souls we lost, illustrates our bond and love for each other as Montanans and Americans,” Bullock said. “Today we’re reminded of the incredible and unparalleled dedication of our first responders, men and women that run into danger to protect and preserve life.”
Cooney recalled those who traveled to New York to help rebuild and what that meant for the spirit of the city and the nation.
“This is the anniversary of tragedy, but it is also the anniversary of a time that we as Americans came together because of our sense of duty, honor and commitment to our country,” he said. “Faced with tragedy, we unify in our grief and work to create hope.”
Dutton questioned what has been learned in the years since 9/11, what can be taught and what can be told about that day. It was a time that highlighted the importance of family and compassion to fellow citizens.
“Let’s remember the spirit of service and sacrifice those people made that day, Sept. 11, 19 years ago,” he said. “Let’s live with an attitude of gratitude.”
Collins also recalled the spirit of togetherness that swept the nation in the face of one of the country’s greatest challenges – a lesson still relevant today.
“While as Americans we will find disagreements in our politics, we must remember to never lose sight of the bigger picture,” he said. “We must never forget that in America, fellow Americans are not and will never be our enemies. Because together as Americans regardless of our race, creed, sexual orientations, we all want the same things: the freedoms promised to us in our constitution, a safe and secure America where our kids and grandkids can grow and thrive together.”
Logan, a former firefighter and fire chief in Helena, was early in his career on 9/11. He recalled the rousing support of the community for first responders – a sentiment that was uncomfortable at times – but also the vast displays of the American flag which served as a unifying symbol. Now 19 years later, many in the country are questioning what it means to be an American, he said.
“We are questioning what it means to be a community when everything around us seems to divide,” Logan said. “We are questioning the value of part of our emergency response community that for so long helped hold the line between civilized society and lawlessness. There is nothing wrong with self-examination whether as an individual or as a nation, but we don’t seem to be finding any answers. It seems to one degree or another that we’re forgetting those lessons that we learned in the days that followed 9/11, 2001 when we promised never forget.”
With the speeches concluded, the ringing of the ceremonial bell – three sets of five rings – a tradition honoring firefighters who die in the line of duty, echoed through the rotunda.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!