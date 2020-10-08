62% of Montana hospital beds are occupied, DPHHS reports

About 62% of hospital beds and 61% of intensive care unit beds across the state were occupied as of Wednesday, according to a report Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services released Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

The COVID-19 Hospital Occupancy and Capacity in Montana Status Report says that of the 2,764 hospital beds in Montana, 247 were occupied by COVID-19 patients and 1,466 were occupied by non-COVID patients. Of the 237 intensive care beds, 55 were occupied by COVID-19 patients and 89 were occupied by non-COVID patients.

According to the report, 26 of Montana's 56 counties were nearing maximum total capacity.

Lincoln County was at maximum capacity, meaning there were no available beds for new patients, according to the report, which also lists Custer (96%), Musselshell (92%) and Yellowstone (90%) counties as the only others at or above 90% capacity.

The number of ventilators available is also a useful measuring stick for determining a health care network's preparedness for the current surge in new COVID-19 cases. There are 340 ventilators available across Montana, according to the report, which lists 29 currently in use by COVID-19 patients and 37 in use by non-COVID patients.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}