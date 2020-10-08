62% of Montana hospital beds are occupied, DPHHS reports

About 62% of hospital beds and 61% of intensive care unit beds across the state were occupied as of Wednesday, according to a report Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services released Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.
The COVID-19 Hospital Occupancy and Capacity in Montana Status Report says that of the 2,764 hospital beds in Montana, 247 were occupied by COVID-19 patients and 1,466 were occupied by non-COVID patients. Of the 237 intensive care beds, 55 were occupied by COVID-19 patients and 89 were occupied by non-COVID patients.
According to the report, 26 of Montana's 56 counties were nearing maximum total capacity.
Lincoln County was at maximum capacity, meaning there were no available beds for new patients, according to the report, which also lists Custer (96%), Musselshell (92%) and Yellowstone (90%) counties as the only others at or above 90% capacity.
The number of ventilators available is also a useful measuring stick for determining a health care network's preparedness for the current surge in new COVID-19 cases. There are 340 ventilators available across Montana, according to the report, which lists 29 currently in use by COVID-19 patients and 37 in use by non-COVID patients.
Montana has consistently reported more than 300 daily cases for more than a week now. Six Montanans have died of the virus since Oct. 1.
The sharp increase in COVID-19 cases has led the state government to begin collecting capacity data from individual hospitals via DPHHS.
“It’s not that we’re overstressed right now, but our hospitals are certainly busy and this puts us in an especially difficult position as we move into cold and flu season,” Gov. Steve Bullock said during a Sep. 30 press conference. “We need to get this virus under control and the way we can do it is by once again taking this virus seriously.”
The trend could also strain supplies of personal protective equipment, although Bullock said the state has stockpiled roughly 90 days of PPE and ordered more.
A spokesman for DPHHS said Thursday that every hospital reports its numbers to the state. DPHHS compiles those numbers and sends them back to each hospital for confirmation.
The new capacity report will be updated daily in the afternoon.
"Again, this is a snapshot in time, and these numbers change constantly," DPHHS said in an email Thursday.
