5 Rocky Boy residents killed in 2-vehicle crash

GREAT FALLS — Five members of a Rocky Boy family, including two children, were killed in a two-vehicle crash west of the Rocky Boy's Reservation, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

A car being driven by Ryan Four Souls, 30, went off Duck Creek Road just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, ABC Fox Montana reported.

Four Souls tried to correct back onto the road but the car went into a sideways slide before colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by his sister, and his passenger's wife, Rokki Parker Ferguson.

The adult victims were identified as Four Souls, Sage Ferguson Sr., 26, and Parker Ferguson, 30.

Her passengers were her children, 8-year-old Lovelee "Waverly" Bearcub and 5-year-old Sage Ferguson Jr., according to an obituary with Holland and Bonine Funeral Home.

