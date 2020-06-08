3 grizzly bears captured after eating grain near Shelby
0 comments
topical

3 grizzly bears captured after eating grain near Shelby

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — A sow grizzly bear and two cubs were captured because they were coming near residences along the Rocky Mountain Front to eat spilled grain, Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said.

One of the young bears was lured into a culvert trap about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Shelby on Sunday, said grizzly bear management specialist Wesley Sarmento. The sow and the other cub were standing nearby and were tranquilized.

Sarmento told the Great Falls Tribune the sow had no previous conflicts with people so the family of bears would be relocated. Wildlife managers had not yet decided where to move them.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News