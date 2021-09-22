 Skip to main content
20 more Guard members heading to Great Falls hospital
20 more Guard members heading to Great Falls hospital

The governor's office said it is sending 20 members of the Montana National Guard to Benefis Health System in Great Falls, following a formal request from the hospital made Wednesday morning.

The Guard members will arrive at Benefis next weekend, according to a press release, and help with non-medical ICU assistance, environmental services, patient data entry, and COVID-19 testing.

“On behalf of a grateful state, I thank the men and women of the Montana National Guard who are stepping up within their communities to serve their neighbors,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press release. 

A total of 107 Guard members are at hospitals around the state following formal requests from the facilities.

The state reported adding 1,326 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Case growth fueled by those who are unvaccinated is driving dramatic increases in demands on hospitals leading at least one facility to ration care and others to consider it. There were nearly 400 people hospitalized statewide Wednesday.

