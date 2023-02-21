GREAT FALLS — A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking to school Tuesday morning and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, police in Great Falls said.

A 14-year-old boy is in custody on suspicion of assault with a weapon, police said.

Area residents heard gunshots just before 8 a.m. and then heard the victim yelling that he had been shot. Students and staff at Great Falls High School were asked to shelter-in-place while officers searched for the suspects, who reportedly ran away after the shooting.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were initially questioned before the 14-year-old was taken into custody and the gun was located. The boy is a homebound middle school student, who can take classes online, but is not allowed on school property, officers said.

The shooting was a result of ongoing disagreements, police said. The victim was out of surgery by Tuesday afternoon and police said he was hospitalized in stable condition.