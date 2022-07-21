River in Peril: The Big Hole River under threat

Editor's note: This episode was recorded in early spring, before there were indications that Montana would have a wet spring. However, as you will hear in the episode, the Big Hole needs more than a single damp season to offset the effects of climate change.

Author Pat Munday once referred to the Big Hole River as “Montana’s Last Best River.” The multitudes who cherish the Big Hole, be they ranchers, anglers, photographers or outfitters, would likely agree with Munday’s assessment.

They would probably concur also that the river is in peril - facing threats from climate change, prolonged drought, irrigation withdrawals, pollution from nutrients, being loved to death by recreationists, development and more. The summer of 2021 posed grim challenges. Current conditions suggest 2022 might buckle the knees of anyone who cares about the Big Hole River.

On this episode, Duncan Adams, natural resources and outdoors reporter for the Montana Standard, and David McCumber, former Montana Standard editor and Lee Enterprise Local News Director for the West, talk about a four part series from the Butte newsroom on the Big Hole River.

