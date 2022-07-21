 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

River in Peril: The Big Hole River under threat

  • 0

Editor's note: This episode was recorded in early spring, before there were indications that Montana would have a wet spring. However, as you will hear in the episode, the Big Hole needs more than a single damp season to offset the effects of climate change.

Author Pat Munday once referred to the Big Hole River as “Montana’s Last Best River.” The multitudes who cherish the Big Hole, be they ranchers, anglers, photographers or outfitters, would likely agree with Munday’s assessment.

They would probably concur also that the river is in peril - facing threats from climate change, prolonged drought, irrigation withdrawals, pollution from nutrients, being loved to death by recreationists, development and more. The summer of 2021 posed grim challenges. Current conditions suggest 2022 might buckle the knees of anyone who cares about the Big Hole River.

People are also reading…

On this episode, Duncan Adams, natural resources and outdoors reporter for the Montana Standard, and David McCumber, former Montana Standard editor and Lee Enterprise Local News Director for the West, talk about a four part series from the Butte newsroom on the Big Hole River.

This podcast  is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

In 2018, the FDA began investigating whether the increasing popularity of grain-free dog foods had led to a sudden rise in a potentially fatal heart disease in dogs. Four years later, the FDA has reached no conclusion, but the publicity surrounding the issue has shrunk the once-promising market for grain-free dog foods.  A six-month investigation has found that a tangled web of industry funding and interests influenced the origin, data collection, and course of the FDA study. Makers of grain-free dog foods and their suppliers, in turn, have exerted pressure on the FDA to protect their market share.

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has downplayed talk of normalization with Israel after the kingdom opened its airspace to Israeli commercial flights and hammered out a complex deal over islands in the Red Sea that required Israeli assent. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Faisal spoke to reporters on Saturday, after a four-day visit by President Joe Biden to the region. The U.S. leader spent two days in Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with the Saudi king and the crown prince, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, and took part in a summit of regional leaders. Prince Farhan stressed there wasn't any talk of any military cooperation with Israel or a so-called “Arab NATO.”

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

Murphy takes over governors association amid tensions, feuds

Murphy takes over governors association amid tensions, feuds

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey has taken over as the leader of the nation’s nonpartisan governors’ association in a time of deep divide between the states over issues such as abortion and gun control. Murphy took over as chair of the National Governors Association for departing head Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, on Friday. Murphy will be tasked with fostering bipartisanship among members of the organization while some of them, such as California Democrat Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Ron DeSantis, are publicly feuding with each other. The transfer of power took place in Portland, Maine, with 19 governors present.

US environmental study launched for Thirty Meter Telescope

US environmental study launched for Thirty Meter Telescope

The National Science Foundation says it will conduct a study to evaluate the environmental effects of building one of the world’s largest optical telescopes on sites selected in Hawaii and Spain's Canary Islands. The telescope's supporters for more than a decade have pursued plans to build on Hawaii's Mauna Kea but have selected La Palma off the coast of Africa as an alternate. The Hawaii site has faced strong opposition from Native Hawaiians who consider the summit sacred. The agency plans August meetings on the Big Island of Hawaii. It won’t decide on funding the telescope until it considers public input, the environmental review and the project’s technical readiness.

Relicensing for Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Project advancing

An Idaho public utility's nearly two-decade effort to renew a three-dam hydroelectric project license on the Snake River on the Idaho-Oregon Border is advancing with federal regulators announcing plans to update an environmental study. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this month said it will prepare a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement to consider new developments since it completed the 2007 document for Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Project. The commission says it wants to consider fish-related protection measures. It also wants to consider water quality certifications issued by Idaho and Oregon. Hells Canyon is critical to Idaho Power meeting its stated goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian service members learn new weapons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News