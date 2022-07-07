 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Part animal, part myth: Wolverines in the West

Wolverines are a species that often seems part animal and part myth.

With a weasel’s mentality, it’s known for punching well above its weight, thriving in areas where few animals survive and captivating popular fascination. Wolverines are also a species of scientific intrigue, living at very low densities in wild and intact ecosystems that make them a challenge to study.

Several wolverine sightings across Montana captured headlines last winter as rare appearances became an opportunity for experts to share the ecology of this largest member of the weasel family.

On this episode Tom Kuglin, talks about his  long-held interest in wolverines, the states management approach to the animal, an unprecedented multi-state study and why wolverines continue to pique our curiosity. 

This podcast  is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

States search for wolverines across the West

States search for wolverines across the West

The survey is in the middle of its second iteration with the goal of learning more about where this largest member of the weasel family is found and what may have changed in the meantime.

