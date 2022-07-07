Part animal, part myth: Wolverines in the West

Wolverines are a species that often seems part animal and part myth.

With a weasel’s mentality, it’s known for punching well above its weight, thriving in areas where few animals survive and captivating popular fascination. Wolverines are also a species of scientific intrigue, living at very low densities in wild and intact ecosystems that make them a challenge to study.

Several wolverine sightings across Montana captured headlines last winter as rare appearances became an opportunity for experts to share the ecology of this largest member of the weasel family.

On this episode Tom Kuglin, talks about his long-held interest in wolverines, the states management approach to the animal, an unprecedented multi-state study and why wolverines continue to pique our curiosity.

