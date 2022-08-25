Digging in: Paleontologist studies the distant past, and our troubled future

For over 50 years, telescopes have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a place sacred to Native Hawaiians and one of the best places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state law saying Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment. Native Hawaiian cultural experts will have voting seats on a new governing body, instead of being asked to merely advise decision makers. The shift comes three years after protesters blocked the construction of yet another observatory, jolting policymakers and astronomers into recognizing the need for change.