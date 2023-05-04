The 68th legislative session adjourned in a whirlwind Tuesday evening, with lawmakers making their final votes on spending and social bills.
While unprecedented events over the last two week including protests and arrests grabbed national headlines, in other areas of the Capitol lawmakers debated some of the final bills dealing with hunting, fishing and access. Wildlife legislation often brings some of the biggest debates of the session, and while we did see plenty of strong opinions, this session came in with a bit of a different tone and that seemed to carry through.
I’m joined today by Tom Kuglin with the Montana State News Bureau who's been following wildlife and access bills for the last few sessions.
