 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert featured top story

Badlands and barbed wire: Conservationists re-wild Montana's prairies and pronghorn

  • 0

It might surprise some to learn that Montana’s largest National Wildlife Refuge doesn’t contain a single mountain. Instead, all 1.1 million acres of the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, or CMR, consists of sweeping prairie encompassing the massive Fort Peck Reservoir and rugged, impassable badlands that spin the land into a labyrinth of gumbo hills and plummeting draws. 

But for all its rugged wildness, the refuge has not always stood as a pristine example of prairie grasslands and more than a century of western expansion, homesteading and ranching has left behind barbed-wire remnants of when the refuge was parceled out as ranchland years ago. But one conservation group, known as Keep It Public, alongside the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service field offices that oversee the refuge are hoping to remove those fence lines in a decade’s long effort to restore the refuge’s prairie to its untamed glory. 

People are also reading…

On this episode, A.J Etherington, city editor of the Billings Gazette newspaper, talks about his time spent in the CMR reporting on work done by conservationists.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained trouble related to an engine. The next launch attempt won't be until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot rocket was set to lift off Monday morning from Florida on its first flight, a mission to propel an empty capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits

NASA's new moon rocket remains on track for a Monday liftoff, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad. Officials said Sunday that neither the rocket nor ground equipment suffered any damage. Five lightning strikes were confirmed Saturday, hitting the 600-foot towers surrounding the rocket at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The 322-foot rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It's poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's Apollo program. Astronauts could return to the moon in a few years, if this six-week test flight goes well.

Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast

Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast

Are wolves hunting and howling in the Northeast woods again, more than a century after they were rooted out of the region? Advocates say a recent DNA analysis shows a strapping canine shot by a coyote hunter in upstate New York last winter was actually a wolf. Not everyone is convinced. State wildlife officials say there’s no evidence wild wolves are back in region, though some concede the possibility of scattered lone wolves. New York environmental officials say a separate DNA analysis they commissioned determined the animal was most closely identified as an eastern coyote. More tests are being done.

Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts

Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts

The Atlantic hurricane season has been oddly quiet. There's been a record-tying zero storms formed in August, which normally is the beginning of peak season. What's really strange is that all the major factors for a busy season are there: warm water, low winds and a La Nina. All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren't forming. But they caution that it's still early in storm season and it only takes one hurricane to cause devastation.

Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket

Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket

NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight. The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by engine trouble. Managers said Tuesday that they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue. The 322-foot rocket remains on the pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, with an empty crew capsule on top. The Space Launch System rocket _ the most powerful ever built by NASA _  will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back. No one will be aboard, just three test dummies. If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago.

Christie's to auction Paul Allen's art trove, valued at $1B+

Christie's to auction Paul Allen's art trove, valued at $1B+

Some 150 artworks from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen will be auctioned at Christie’s in New York this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1 billion in total. Christie’s says the works to be auctioned span 500 years of art history from Old Masters to the giants of modern art. All proceeds will go to philanthropy. Allen co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates. He died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018. In his lifetime he gave more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays

Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays

An elaborate fireworks display has taken place under calm skies in Hungary’s capital. That comes after a postponement of the show last weekend caused controversy when it led to the firing of the country’s top meteorologists over their weather predictions. Saturday’s event, a rescheduling of the display planned for Hungary’s national holiday a week earlier, drew tens of thousands to the Danube River in Budapest On Monday, the two top officials at Hungary’s Na.tional Meteorological Service were fired after the agency prediction of a high probability of heavy rain for Hungary's national holiday. Storms struck that night but did not hit the capital. Critics of Hungary’s nationalist government say it takes punitive actions reminiscent of the country's communist past.

Missouri to ban sexual images in school library books

Missouri to ban sexual images in school library books

A new Missouri law will soon outlaw books with sexually explicit images from school libraries. The law takes effect Sunday. It will make it a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail for educators to give K-12 students books with photos, drawings or other visual depictions that are sexually explicit. There are exceptions for anatomy, biology, art or other images that are educational. The law does not ban written descriptions that might be considered sexually explicit. The Missouri Association of School Librarians says the law likely will only apply to certain comic books and graphic novels, which are longer comic books.

Watch Now: Related Video

Phantom galaxy images were captured by James Webb telescope

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News