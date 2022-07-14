Archery or rifle season? An advisory group says elk hunters should pick one

Elk hunting in Montana has been under the microscope over the last year following a contentious season-setting process and widespread debate about how one of the state's most iconic species, and the lands they roam, are being managed.

New regulations, advisory committees, a new management plan, access agreements and a lawsuit have grabbed headlines as Montana’s hunting community, landowners, lawmakers and state wildlife managers grapple with change and the potential for more changes.

One of the latest debates was sparked by work from an elk management advisory committee that recommends Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks consider what would be a major shakeup for a lot of elk hunters: choosing a weapon and season.

On this week's episode, Tom Kuglin of the Montana State New Bureau discusses a story about this recommendation and others, which has Montana’s hunting world talking.

