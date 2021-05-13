Puppet Festival returns to Myrna Loy

“My original idea is I wanted to create something for kids that echoed the experience a lot of them have had during COVID -- people we miss that we can’t see...that we have to find other ways to connect to.”

Speaking of which, Leaphart and Muri have relied on Zoom to put together their show, since Muri is living in Whitefish and Leaphart in Helena, and also used it for the interview for this story.

Muri’s ideas for the puppet short were inspired by a quote she heard, “A fish and a bird can fall in love, but where would they live?

“We both liked that quote and based the story off of that.”

“We liked the idea of the puppets living in different worlds,” said Leaphart. “Josie is creating her world in shadows -- Fish’s world exists all in shadow, and Owl’s is in three dimensions.”

Leaphart first got involved in puppetry while a graduate student at Sarah Lawrence College, where she studied with puppeteer Tom Lee, and went on to intern with him and also worked with St. Ann’s Warehouse Puppet Lab.

Muri, who’s been involved in theater and graphic design, just completed a shadow puppetry class put on by the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival. She created Fish from paper, tape and chopsticks.