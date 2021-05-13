Puppet Festival returns to Myrna Loy

How about a little puppet mojo to lift the sagging spirits?
Let your imagination go for a romp in the puppet world this Saturday, May 15, at The Myrna Loy Puppet Festival: Part Two, with two shows of puppet shorts: 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
From shadow puppetry to suitcase theatre, to large scale effigy puppets and cart puppetry -- there is a delightful sample of puppetry storytelling styles to experience.
And it’s all created by Helena’s very own, very talented crew of puppet makers and puppeteers.
Take a walk on the wildly imaginative side and meet an owl who’s friends with a fish in “Miss You Fish.”
Ah, and how about an anaconda and a mythical South American bird who dine on copper and have a very special link to Butte America? Check them out in “In the Mines.”
You can also drift into dreamland, where you meet the Buffalbear and discover the Dream Void, that mysterious place where your dreams disappear.
And then, there’s the exciting journey of a little lost whale in “A Story About Courage.”
What’s been rather wonderful to discover in talking to local puppet makers is just how much joy, excitement and creative boost this puppet festival has brought to them during the pandemic.
On April 17, Puppet Festival: Part One, opened to sold-out, limited-size audiences at The Myrna Loy.
It featured internationally acclaimed puppet artist Tom Lee, of Chicago, who performed his original play, “Tomte,” based on a Swedish folktale about a gnome.
And that evening, Vermont’s Sandglass Theater screened their original work, “Babylon: Journeys of Refugees,” a puppet play inspired by the real-life stories of refugees and asylum seekers.
The Myrna Loy Puppet Festival: Part Two is an opportunity to see talented local artists share a variety of puppetry traditions and styles with the Helena community, said festival organizer and puppet artist Retta Leaphart.
Last Wednesday night found Kimberly Shire, Carroll College assistant professor of theater, sitting at a sewing machine in Carroll’s backstage Green Room wrestling a large expanse of blue fabric into the shape of an anaconda.
Nearby, actor Ryan Eggensperger was trying out how to flap the wings of his mythological Alicanto bird.
“These puppets don’t talk, but they eat,” said Shire. “I had to create a puppet that will be able to consume something.
“The theme of our piece (“In the Mines”) is mining,” she said. “There are similar myths about each of them consuming ore.”
The play’s story “has everything to do with Butte, America, and some research I was doing about the place and the role of the Anaconda Mining Company,” Eggensperger said, “and I came across a fascinating fact -- there’s a Berkeley Pit in northern Chile.
“I started looking up the idea of copper and its various qualities, and I came across this strange bird -- the Alicanto -- that eats copper. That’s an interesting pairing, the Chilean mining bird and the anaconda.
“There’s a miner, played by Ian Rausch, who shows up for work and over the course of the day, they have unusual encounters with mysterious creatures in the mine.”
This play’s “giant effigy figure puppets,” made from cloth and odds and ends, comes together in what they are calling “an extraction industry fantasia that tells a mining story that is both urgent and timeless.”
“It’s going to have a pre-recorded soundscape that we have choreographed actions to. Ryan wrote the ‘treatment’ and the sound design and I’m doing the building,” said Shire, who learned puppet construction while a graduate student at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Eggensperger credits his puppet experience to work he did with a theater company in Brooklyn.
In “Miss You Fish,” Leaphart has partnered with childhood friend, Josie Muri, to tell the story of Fish and Owl -- friends whose correspondence is interrupted by a huge storm, bringing big changes to their habitats.
“My original idea is I wanted to create something for kids that echoed the experience a lot of them have had during COVID -- people we miss that we can’t see...that we have to find other ways to connect to.”
Speaking of which, Leaphart and Muri have relied on Zoom to put together their show, since Muri is living in Whitefish and Leaphart in Helena, and also used it for the interview for this story.
Muri’s ideas for the puppet short were inspired by a quote she heard, “A fish and a bird can fall in love, but where would they live?
“We both liked that quote and based the story off of that.”
“We liked the idea of the puppets living in different worlds,” said Leaphart. “Josie is creating her world in shadows -- Fish’s world exists all in shadow, and Owl’s is in three dimensions.”
Leaphart first got involved in puppetry while a graduate student at Sarah Lawrence College, where she studied with puppeteer Tom Lee, and went on to intern with him and also worked with St. Ann’s Warehouse Puppet Lab.
Muri, who’s been involved in theater and graphic design, just completed a shadow puppetry class put on by the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival. She created Fish from paper, tape and chopsticks.
Meanwhile Leaphart has been building Owl as a marionette, using a mix of paper mache and Tyvek, to create a flexible puppet with flapping wings.
Their short combines shadow puppetry, which uses silhouettes behind a screen, and suitcase puppetry, in which puppets are contained within a suitcase that becomes the stage.
Both Leaphart and Muri are loving working together again like they did as kids.
“I jumped at the chance to work on it,” said Muri. It’s been really great to be around artists, she added.
Where do our dreams go?
That’s the inspiration behind the puppet short “To Catch a Dream,” by Ryne Sorensen and Errol Koch, which employs a variety of puppets to explore the Dream Void.
“It’s the story of a young child, Aya,” who is in the Dream Void, said puppet creator Sorensen, who came up with the story idea. He collaborated with Koch, who fleshed out the script, and is also the director and creator of digital projections.
The Dream Void is the space that exists between dreams, said Sorensen, where dreams are enclosed in bubbles. Aya can walk around the void and discovers the ‘flutter dreamers’ -- the dreams that are forgotten when we wake up. She sets out to reunite flutter dreamers with their dreamers.
A few of the fantastical characters you’ll meet are Sir Gervison, a small backpack puppet, who is a loud-mouthed knight -- all bark and no bite, and Remmy Buffalbear (part buffalo, part bear), who helps on Aya’s journey. “When the going gets tough, the Buffalbear gets going.”
And then, there’s Mara, who is a nightmare puppet.
The show uses a variety of puppets, from Muppet-style puppets, to hand puppets, shadow puppetry, and the Japanese style of cart puppetry, known as kuruma ningyo, in which the puppeteer sits on a tiny wheeled cart to manipulate a large figurative puppet.
“I think it’s going to be a fun project to see.”
In “A Story about Courage,” Kathryn Hutchison, shares an ancient performance form called cantastoria -- a picture story with narrator and chorus.
“In this story there is a little lost whale in the big ocean who spends the story looking for his pod in the ocean. He encounters other animals along the way that help him find different kinds of courage,” said Hutchison.
Cantastoria (also known as singing story) “doesn’t fit into what people generally imagine as puppetry because there aren’t puppets,” she said. “The style instead uses pictures -- kind of like a big book -- and the narrator stands next to the big flip book as you move the images along.”
Hutchison, who is a public defender, learned puppetry after she graduated from college and worked as an apprentice at Bread and Puppet Theater in Vermont. “That’s where my excitement about puppets came from.
“Until Retta contacted me, I hadn’t thought about making puppets for maybe 10 years,” she said. “So, it’s a blast from the past.
“It’s really great that Retta was able to put together a project like this in Helena. It pulls together a performance form that’s not as common as others in Helena.”
And the salon method was a great way for people to see what others were working on. “It inspired creativity for me.”
Audiences for the Puppet Shorts will be split into small groups and will be guided throughout The Myrna Loy to view the works, said Leaphart.
All patrons and staff are required to wear masks, and attendance is limited to 30 for each show to allow for social distancing.
For more information, visit themyrnaloy.com or call 443-0287.
Tickets are $8/adults, $6/student and are available at: https://themyrnaloy.com/whats-happening/events/, and at 15 N. Ewing St.
The puppet festival was funded by a number of funders, including a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.