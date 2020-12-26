As hospitals and health care workers battle the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard to grasp the magnitude and complexity of the fight over the last nine months without getting an up-close look.

St. Peter's Health in Helena recently granted me exclusive access to the front lines, where workers confront the virus day and night. Resources and space are in short supply, and patients struggle to breathe and sometimes die.

The number of cases added daily in Lewis and Clark County is consistently in the double digits. That recently pushed the hospital to implement a surge plan and expand its COVID-19 efforts.

Since Thanksgiving, the hospital's roster has had 20-30 people every day who are being treated for COVID-19. That number was in the teens in September and November and in the low single digits over the summer.

Up until last month, the hospital's ambulance service was responding to one or two COVID-19-related emergencies a day. Now it's a dozen.

Over the last three months, the hospital’s intensive care unit has been consistently full, with well over half of those patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

From the ICU to the outdoor testing site, St. Peter’s Health has built an incident response framework across the organization to fight the pandemic in the community.

Along with constant testing and lab work, personal protective equipment is routine, as nurses now don and doff PPE every time they enter and exit a room.

Although providers have learned a lot about how the virus spreads and affects people, that's often not enough to save a patient from death.

As a photographer, I worried that my writing skills wouldn't be enough to capture the true essence of what I have seen in the hospital during the last few weeks.

But I hope this photo series helps the community better understand the challenges and triumphs faced by the health care workers who are fighting on the front lines and our neighbors who are fighting for their lives amid this once-in-a-lifetime crisis.

Thom Bridge is a photojournalist at the Independent Record.

