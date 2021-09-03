NTSB issues preliminary report on plane crash

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board on an Aug. 11 plane crash north of Helena states that the pilot told air traffic controllers that both engines had quit minutes before the incident that seriously injured three people.
The report stated the Cessna 425 Conquest sustained substantial damage as well in the crash that occurred about 9 a.m. in the 2900 block of Snowdrift Road.
An NTSB official said Friday the final report could take one to two years to complete. He said he did not know exactly what day the preliminary report was posted, but added it was recent.
He said the NTSB does not find fault or suggest action, but does determines probable cause from a safety perspective.
The three people on the flight had left from the pilot’s home airport in Fairbault, Minnesota. The pilot, whose name was not included in the preliminary report, told NTSB investigators he had put 207 gallons of fuel into the wing tanks and was flying at 24,000 feet.
At 8:47 a.m., the pilot reported to an air traffic controller that the airplane had one engine stop working and contacted Helena Regional Airport approach control. He said the airplane was 16 miles from Helena and now flying at 19,000 feet.
The controller said the pilot could maneuver north of the airport to then align with the right base leg of the traffic pattern to runway 27.
At 8:57 a.m., the pilot then reported the right engine just lost power and two minutes later said the Cessna was going to collide with trees. The airplane came to rest with the right wing and empennage severed from the fuselage.
There was no fire, but the plane was leaking fuel, witnesses said.
The pilot noted that the airplane had undergone an annual inspection in March equating to about 10 flight hours prior to the accident, the NTSB said. The wreckage was kept for more investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration provided Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast data.
