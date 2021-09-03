NTSB issues preliminary report on plane crash

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board on an Aug. 11 plane crash north of Helena states that the pilot told air traffic controllers that both engines had quit minutes before the incident that seriously injured three people.

The report stated the Cessna 425 Conquest sustained substantial damage as well in the crash that occurred about 9 a.m. in the 2900 block of Snowdrift Road.

An NTSB official said Friday the final report could take one to two years to complete. He said he did not know exactly what day the preliminary report was posted, but added it was recent.

He said the NTSB does not find fault or suggest action, but does determines probable cause from a safety perspective.

The three people on the flight had left from the pilot’s home airport in Fairbault, Minnesota. The pilot, whose name was not included in the preliminary report, told NTSB investigators he had put 207 gallons of fuel into the wing tanks and was flying at 24,000 feet.

At 8:47 a.m., the pilot reported to an air traffic controller that the airplane had one engine stop working and contacted Helena Regional Airport approach control. He said the airplane was 16 miles from Helena and now flying at 19,000 feet.