OSAWATOMIE, Kanas— A U.S. postal employee rushed to rescue gifts after the engine of his mail truck caught fire in rural Kansas.
The Osawatomie Fire Department said in a Facebook post Sunday that “Your Prime delivery may have just lost its Prime. The good news is, the mailman saved Christmas!”
Photos show packages lined up long a country road just south of Osawatomie. The engine compartment of the truck was destroyed.
KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports that the truck was full of Amazon deliveries and other important packages.
