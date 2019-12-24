{{featured_button_text}}

OSAWATOMIE, Kanas— A U.S. postal employee rushed to rescue gifts after the engine of his mail truck caught fire in rural Kansas.

The Osawatomie Fire Department said in a Facebook post Sunday that “Your Prime delivery may have just lost its Prime. The good news is, the mailman saved Christmas!”

Photos show packages lined up long a country road just south of Osawatomie. The engine compartment of the truck was destroyed.

KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports that the truck was full of Amazon deliveries and other important packages.

