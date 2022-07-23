Last Chance Gulch awash in rainbows as Montana Pride Parade celebrates LGBTQ community

More than 3,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their allies celebrated in a sunny Last Chance Gulch in downtown Helena Saturday as Montana Pride hosted its annual parade and rally.

Montana Pride President Kev Hamm has been running the event since his organization took it over in 2014 and said tongue in cheek during an interview after the rally that this was the first year there were more people who came to watch the parade than march in it.

"I grew up in this town and never thought it would be like this," Hamm said. "It's been a really big week and celebration for our community."

The parade ran along Last Chance Gulch from the intersection with Neill Avenue to Anchor Park for the rally.

Attendees heard from speakers including Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, City Commissioner Melinda Reed and state Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena.

Later in the afternoon, Montana Book Co. hosted Drag Story Hour. Three drag queens, Jackie of Missoula and Virgo and Julie from Great Falls, read stories of acceptance and inclusiveness to children and adults.

"This was excellent. It was a wonderful time," Virgo said.

She read "Prince & Knight: Tale of the Shadow King" by Daniel Haack, a story about a prince who falls in love with a knight.

Nearly 100 people packed the book store's second floor for the readings.

"It feels absolutely incredible," Julie said.

She read "The GayBCs," an LGBTQ-centric vocabulary book.

Both Virgo and Julie are part of a Great Falls trio of performers known as The Mister Sisters.

Jackie is also deaf and has a cochlear implant. They incorporated American Sign Language into their story.

The group puts on such events around the state, and Virgo said this was the first to include an ASL interpreter.

Jackie called the disability community a fantastic one.

"It made me who I am today. It made me a stronger, more resilient person," Jackie said.

Virgo said the group has wanted to incorporate an ASL interpreter and was happy it could happen this time. The main stage drag performance scheduled for Saturday night was also set to feature an interpreter for the first time.

"Our siblings in (the LGBTQ) community who are disabled can sometimes feel overlooked," Virgo said. "Visibility across the board is so important."

Jackie read "We Are the Water Protectors" by Carole Lindstrom, a children's book born out of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

When Hamm said he never thought Helena "would be like this" he was referring to not only the downtown business corridor awash in rainbows, but also the safety of the gay community event, which in years past might not have received the same warm reception.

Helena Police Department boasted a stout presence at the event, and Hamm said the police have long been "very responsive" to the community.

Protesters who the Montana Human Rights Network said have ties to white nationalist groups were present outside of Montana Book Co. for the event.

Lt. Randy Ranalli of the Helena Police Department said there was an increased presence around Montana Book Co. during the event and that no arrests were made. Ranalli said he was unaware of any extremist affiliations among the protesters.

The news of the protesters in attendance brought hundreds more Pride supporters who stood outside the book store while the event took place.

"I'll be honest, it can be a little scary sometimes, but when our allies come out, it's incredibly heartwarming," Virgo said.

Julie said those intending to spread such hate should know they only bring out more support for the gay community.

"We will always outnumber them," she said.

It was evident Saturday.

Micah Coburn of Bozeman said they made the trip to Helena with their partner and some friends. Coburn was among the many supporters in front of the book store.

"I love this. I love that there is a whole crowd of queers making sure nothing goes wrong," they said.

Helena resident John Crowley, who said he has attended just about every Helena Pride parade, was another.

Crowley said on a scale of one to 10, the importance of such a highly visible show of support and compassion is "about 200."

"It lets young queer kids know they're not alone, that they have friends and allies," he said.