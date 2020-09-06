Futures File:
- WALT AND ALEX BREITINGER
The new charges came two months after Ron Jeremy, 67, was charged with the rape of three women and the sexual assault of a fourth. Jeremy pleaded not guilty Monday.
Daniel Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester, New York.
In other virus news: Pelosi taking heat for hair salon visit; HHS cancels ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full; Lego sales are surging during pandemic.
Get caught up with the morning's top headlines, the Labor Day weather forecast, today's celebrity birthdays and more.
This model is more aggressive in its predictions than others. It comes a day after a new CDC ensemble forecast predicted 211,000 deaths by Sept. 26.
In new virus developments, a study says the immune system's coronavirus-fighting antibodies do not fade quickly, a hopeful sign for vaccine efforts.
Coronavirus update: With US cases at 6 million, Dr. Birx urges vigilance heading into fall. Get the latest.
"If we do the right thing today, we go into the fall with much fewer cases," Birx said. Get caught up on the latest virus developments here.
In other virus news: Children return to school across Europe; Russia passes 1 million cases; and questions about face shields' effectiveness.
In other virus news: The Rock shares his family's coronavirus experience; Tyson Foods to open medical clinics; and more of the latest developments.
Get caught up on the latest COVID-19 vaccine developments, Fauci's advice for the holiday weekend and more.