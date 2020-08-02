Futures File:

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

China craves U.S. crops

Exports of grains to China broke records this week with the largest weekly “new crop” sale of soybeans in almost four years and the single biggest ever purchase of corn announced on Thursday.

Corn prices in China are exploding as they use up their stockpile to feed hungry poultry and hogs. Their current demand needs outweigh political considerations such as meeting our tariff and export requirements.

Despite the substantial purchases, corn and soybean prices fell this week as beneficial growing weather should add more supply to the large stockpile of grains left over from last year. Good pollination weather helped our corn crop during July, and ample moisture should boost yields from our bean fields. Unless drought and scorching heat south and west of the center to the corn belt moves easterly, prices could suffer further as supply could exceed the Chinese and domestic demand.

As of noon Friday, new crop December corn traded at $3.26 per bushel while November beans brought $8.91. Chicago wheat for December delivery traded at $5.39 while Dec oats exchanged at $2.70.

Fuel sinks as travel plans stall