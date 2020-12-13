Futures File: U.S. wheat prices up, oats rally and next USDA chief named

Wheat explodes on Russian rumors

Moscow announced Friday morning that Russia is considering imposing a wheat export tax of $27 per ton to help stabilize domestic prices. A downgrade of the Russian crop size was at the center of the decision as Russia’s wheat crop is in poor condition. Some reports rate the Russian crop as the worst in a decade. Since Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter, U.S. wheat prices should benefit. The U.S. domestic crop is large, and farmers welcome the demand to fill the potential Russian void. Wheat for March delivery in Chicago traded at $6.18, which is up over 40 cents compared to last Friday, while Kansas wheat was traded at $5.85 per bushel.

Oats lead rally

Oats, currently in a significant upward trend, which started in August of this year, accelerated a rally during the first ten days of December. The cereal grain is most often used in livestock feed but is also grown for human consumption. The U.S., E.U., Russia, Canada, and Australia are major oat producers. On December first, oats reversed dramatically and consistently, as other grains remained rangebound, testing the popular theory that oat prices lead other grains. Many experienced traders watch the price of oats on the theory that "oats know" what the other grains will do in the future.