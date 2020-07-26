Futures File: Silver and soybean prices on the rise

Soybeans surge

Soybeans shot to $9.10 per bushel on Friday on news of rising foreign demand for U.S. beans, especially from China. American farmers typically compete with growers in Brazil for foreign buyers, but this year’s Brazilian crop is almost completely sold, leaving the U.S. as the primary supplier for global demand.

The U.S. soybean crop is entering a critical stage in its growth and conditions are looking great, indicating a large and healthy crop.

Even as prices rise, some traders warn the market could be approaching a proverbial cliff as political tensions between the U.S. and China escalated this week. The U.S. forced China to close its Houston consulate over accusations of espionage, and now China is retaliating by closing a U.S. consulate in Chengdu.

If the relationship continues to erode, trade between the world’s two largest economies could be threatened yet again. By far, soybeans are the most valuable export from America to China; any additional trade interruptions could send soybeans sharply lower.

Opinions are solely the writers’. Walt & Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers with Paragon Investments in Silver Lake, KS. They can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.paragoninvestments.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

