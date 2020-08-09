Futures File: No buyers for corn; gold, coffee hit highs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corn in the dirt

Corn prices tumbled to new contract lows this week, trading down to $3.20 per bushel. Values are dropping as the crop looks increasingly healthy and is poised to produce over 180 bushels per acre, a new record yield.

As the crop size grows, demand is falling behind, especially from ethanol producers. Nearly 40% of U.S. corn is converted into ethanol fuel, but automotive demand has been weak all year due to the coronavirus shutdowns. This led to a glut of ethanol, leaving ethanol producer demand lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Worse yet, despite massive buys from China last week, U.S. corn exports are more than 10% below last year’s sales, a sign that this year’s large crop is not finding willing buyers even at these low prices.

Race for gold & silver

Investors continued chasing precious metals higher this week, pushing gold and silver to new highs. Silver neared $30 per ounce on Friday, while gold pushed over $2,060, an all-time high.

The two metals are outpacing nearly all other investments, especially silver, which rose by 50% in less than a month.