Futures File: Beans hit record high, election drives up gold

Beans blast to four year high

Exports to China, very dry weather in South America, and a tumbling U.S. dollar all contributed to record highs in soybean futures.

There seems to be no end in sight to the drought in Argentina and Southern Brazil, a major soy-producing region which typically competes with U.S. farmers in world markets, especially for Chinese business.

The explosion in beans was accompanied to a lesser degree by a rise in corn, wheat, and oats. Dryness in Russia and our own drought in the southwestern plains continues to threaten wheat production and, according to NOAA, is the worst drought in that region in seven years. Next Tuesday, the USDA will publish a supply/demand report describing our current and future stockpile of our major crops.

With roughly 90% of our bean crop harvested so far and Joe Biden poised to win the presidency, agricultural economists are now focusing on Biden’s domestic and foreign policy proposals, stimulus, and COVID plans in addition to the weather.

As of midday Friday, January soybeans traded at $11.01 per bushel.

COVID cases explode