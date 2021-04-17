Mark Wilson column: Make Earth Day a Christian celebration

Christians would do better to consider our destiny and the mechanisms of salvation within the larger biblical creation narrative, since that is how the Bible does it. Consider especially, humanity’s primordial vocation…stewardship of what is important to God.

Scripture envisions future restoration of everything God has made (Acts 3:21), including a renewal of the earth and heavens (Isa. 65:17 and 66:22; 2 Pet. 3:13; and Rev. 21:1) rather than the destruction of creation. Jesus prays for God’s kingdom to come to earth (Matt. 6:10) and John prophesies of the merging of heaven with earth (Rev. 21:2) and God dwelling here with us (Rev. 21:3). The Apostle Paul’s overarching theological outlook (Rom. 8:19-23) is that creation longingly awaits the redemption of human beings, patterned after the resurrection and glorification of Jesus, being divinely repurposed to become full participants in superintending God’s world (Gen. 1:26-28) on His behalf. The great New Testament theologian, N.T. Wright refers to Christians engaged in creation renewal activities that make our world reflect the glory of God, as “genuine human beings.” This is the true purpose for getting saved.