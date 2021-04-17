Mark Wilson column: Make Earth Day a Christian celebration

April 22 each year marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement back in 1970. Over a billion people commemorate Earth Day worldwide, making it the most widely celebrated secular holiday after New Year's Day and International Worker's Day. Shouldn’t more Christians and churches take part in observing a day commemorating the biblically important theme of caring for God’s creation?
Christians should value and love God’s creation because He intends to redeem it alongside humanity. Scripture reveals that God cares for everything He has created, not merely humans. The earth’s resources were created by God and declared valuable (“Very Good”) independent of human utility. Esteeming God’s workmanship honors Him.
In conservative evangelical circles especially, when the issue of earth care is raised, it’s not uncommon to be accused of promoting the worship of creation instead of the creator. The underlying issue is fear….that Christian attention might get diverted from “saving souls for eternity” to secular activities that pertain only to temporal earthly affairs. Our presentations of the gospel often shrink the biblical narrative into merely a transaction involving the mechanics of human salvation. A misinformed eschatological outlook that forecasts Christian eternity with God in heaven (especially as spirits), may be the most serious impediment to actualizing true participation in the original divine human vocation (Gen. 1:26-28).
Christians often hold a pessimistic outlook for the earth (and the entirety of God’s beautiful creation). This is extraordinarily detrimental to formation of a biblical earth-care ethic. Dispensational premillennialism (rapture theology) especially, is an aberrant, futuristic outlook involving a heavenly, apocalyptic war with evil prior to the destruction of the earth. This doomsday perspective frames the world’s problems as signals of the end. Christians harboring a rapture-based outlook are especially reluctant to embrace creation care. Their end-of-times outlook understands the world to exist under a divinely imposed death sentence, making concern for the earth seemingly a lost cause. Environmental problems become imminent expressions of divine wrath against The Late, Great, Planet Earth. Invitations to solve environmental problems and care for the earth are considered futile at best, and maybe even defying God’s will.
It is often a shocking surprise, when Christians learn that the Bible never says redeemed humans will go to heaven to live with God for eternity. The biblical story doesn’t end with heavenly escape. It is just the opposite. When evil and sin pass away, a holy city descends from heaven to earth (Rev. 21:1-5). Scripture doesn’t envision history ending with the destruction of creation, but rather, with its sacred restoration (Acts 3:19-21). The truth is, the idea of eternity in heaven, especially as a soul or spirit comes not from the Bible, but rather from Greek philosophy (i.e., Plato). However, the concept has become so widely engrained in Christian belief that it is now difficult to correct.
Christians would do better to consider our destiny and the mechanisms of salvation within the larger biblical creation narrative, since that is how the Bible does it. Consider especially, humanity’s primordial vocation…stewardship of what is important to God.
Scripture envisions future restoration of everything God has made (Acts 3:21), including a renewal of the earth and heavens (Isa. 65:17 and 66:22; 2 Pet. 3:13; and Rev. 21:1) rather than the destruction of creation. Jesus prays for God’s kingdom to come to earth (Matt. 6:10) and John prophesies of the merging of heaven with earth (Rev. 21:2) and God dwelling here with us (Rev. 21:3). The Apostle Paul’s overarching theological outlook (Rom. 8:19-23) is that creation longingly awaits the redemption of human beings, patterned after the resurrection and glorification of Jesus, being divinely repurposed to become full participants in superintending God’s world (Gen. 1:26-28) on His behalf. The great New Testament theologian, N.T. Wright refers to Christians engaged in creation renewal activities that make our world reflect the glory of God, as “genuine human beings.” This is the true purpose for getting saved.
Realizing all of this makes caring for the earth an essential part of the Christian message and witness. Christians should responsibly prophesy to our communities about earth unwellness and gluttonous misuse of our planet’s indispensable resources. Christian’s speech and actions should make it obvious we are natural allies with those engaged in planet care endeavors. To our shame, much of the secular world has come to believe that Christians are apathetic about caring for creation because churches often fail to champion environmental causes with the same vigor devoted to other moral issues. Underdeveloped religious conviction results in inattention to creation care. Our Bible teaching must generate convictions commensurate with the gravity of the inaugural task God ascribed to humanity.
Be faithful to your instinctive reverence for God’s creation. Promote proper veneration (not worship) of what belongs to God (Ps. 24:1). If it has it been a while since your congregation received a biblical message about caring for creation, then (to poach a Star Trek concept) remind your members of God’s “Prime Directive” for humanity: wise rule over all the earth and everything in it. While you are at it, find a place in your message to tuck in the best kept secret in the Bible. God intends to redeem and renew everything He pronounced, “very good!”
Mark Wilson holds a master’s degree in theology, is a Bible teacher at the South Hills Church of Christ, and coordinates the religion writer columns appearing on the Religion Page in the Saturday edition of the IR.