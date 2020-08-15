Mark Wilson column: Are your Christian beliefs “Americanized?”

Do you believe that Jesus’ teaching on loving your enemies subject to great nuance?

We can’t pretend not to notice Jesus’ difficult to accept instruction about “loving our enemies,” and God telling us “vengeance is mine, I will repay.” Do you believe that Christians should harshly retaliate to enemy threats? Are you unconflicted about fighting, and if necessary, killing our country’s enemies? If so, you may be confusing American patriotism with biblical Christianity.

Does your church honor people in military uniforms more than the elderly woman who has quietly taught Sunday school for years on end?

Because of the conflation of American patriotism and Christianity, our churches sure do love a man or woman in uniform. Wearing a military uniform to church often gets you treated like you’re the most important person in the room.

But Jesus taught that the most important person in the Kingdom of Heaven is the person who hardly seems to be in the room at all – it may be the elderly lady who for years has dedicated herself to lovingly teaching kids about Jesus, while going nearly unnoticed by most people in the church.

Americanized Christianity loves to praise those who fought, but Jesus teaches that the true heroes of his kingdom serve quietly in our midst such that we are nearly unaware of their presence.

Mark Wilson holds a master’s degree in theology, is a Bible teacher at the South Hills Church of Christ, and coordinates the religion writer columns appearing on the Religion Page in the Saturday edition of the IR.

