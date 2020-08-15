Mark Wilson column: Are your Christian beliefs “Americanized?”

This article features a blend of my ideas with those from religious blogger Ben Corey.
You’d think adherence to the writing and examples presented in the New Testament would result in Christianity being remarkably similar everywhere. However, unwittingly blending our cultural outlooks, sociopolitical beliefs and preferences into Christianity (a process called syncretism), can create religion at variance with the New Testament.
People are often surprised to learn that some of their deeply-held tenants of faith aren’t really biblical, but rather, spring from American sociopolitical and cultural origins. Metaphorically, mixing “worldly values” into Christianity is like blending manure into ice cream. The manure isn’t affected much, but the ice cream is ruined.
We need to resist allowing powerful American cultural influences to insidiously creep into our Christian beliefs. Failure to do that can result in people believing that Christianity essentially consists of being a good American.
The pristine Christianity passed down by the apostles and early church should not be altered by incorporating popular American ideology that isn’t found in scripture. Diagnosing this problem can free us from outlooks that are more worldly than Christian, and help ensure that our beliefs conform to Jesus’ messages and life.
Have American cultural influences affected your Christian beliefs? Here are a few simple tests to help you think about this (undoubtedly there are more).
Does what is happening in America today cause you to be fearful?
Fear is a primary factor that hinders Christian belief and faith. Fear erodes the very core of Christianity: love. It interferes with loving others, especially people different from us, not to mention our enemies. Interestingly, “do not be afraid” (or “fear not”) is the most common divine command in the Bible, appearing well over 100 times.
Are you overwrought by today’s sociopolitical turmoil and the changing American scene? Or, is your soul anchored to a steadfast hope in Jesus Christ and his kingdom such that you are fearless no matter what happens? If observing current events cause you to feel unduly anxiousness and afraid, it may be time to question what you truly believe in.
Can you recite more of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights than you can the Sermon on the Mount?
The U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights are the legal framework for America. The Sermon on the Mount serves essentially the same purpose for the Kingdom of Heaven that followers of Jesus are citizens of. If you’re a Christian and are more familiar our country’s founding legal documents than with Jesus’s foundational teachings, your religion may be Americanized.
Does studying early Christian life cause you to doubt that it was actually that way?
The early Christians can seem a little crazy to Americans today. They lived communally and sold private property to redistribute wealth so that nobody would lack anything (Acts 2:44-45; 4:34-35). They refused military service (were generally what would be termed pacifists today) and wouldn’t accept public office.
If reading about Christians 2,000 years ago makes you feel ill-at-ease or you just don’t believe it, then you might be experiencing the dissonance of Americanized Christianity.
Do you advocate cutting government programs that help the poor but don’t contribute much to church or charity yourself?
Low taxes and small government may be American values, but eliminating poverty is a Christian value. Early church members shared everything so that nobody went without. Although American Christians often advocate lower taxes, on average, they don’t give much money to church or charity. Studies of Christian charitable giving are…well, embarrassing.
Overall, religious giving is down about 50% since 1990 and Americans give about 2.5% of their income to churches (during the great depression they gave 3.3%). Other studies also show that American Christians tend to be extremely chintzy tippers. If you think more about American values like wealth accumulation and consumerism than how to use what you have to improve other people’s lives, your Christianity may have become Americanized.
Do you believe that Jesus’ teaching on loving your enemies subject to great nuance?
We can’t pretend not to notice Jesus’ difficult to accept instruction about “loving our enemies,” and God telling us “vengeance is mine, I will repay.” Do you believe that Christians should harshly retaliate to enemy threats? Are you unconflicted about fighting, and if necessary, killing our country’s enemies? If so, you may be confusing American patriotism with biblical Christianity.
Does your church honor people in military uniforms more than the elderly woman who has quietly taught Sunday school for years on end?
Because of the conflation of American patriotism and Christianity, our churches sure do love a man or woman in uniform. Wearing a military uniform to church often gets you treated like you’re the most important person in the room.
But Jesus taught that the most important person in the Kingdom of Heaven is the person who hardly seems to be in the room at all – it may be the elderly lady who for years has dedicated herself to lovingly teaching kids about Jesus, while going nearly unnoticed by most people in the church.
Americanized Christianity loves to praise those who fought, but Jesus teaches that the true heroes of his kingdom serve quietly in our midst such that we are nearly unaware of their presence.
Mark Wilson holds a master’s degree in theology, is a Bible teacher at the South Hills Church of Christ, and coordinates the religion writer columns appearing on the Religion Page in the Saturday edition of the IR.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!