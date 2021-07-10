Mark Wilson column: A Christian Declaration of Independence

Our problem as humans is how to do and be good while living under the dominion of sin. How do we navigate this predicament? By means of the Spirit, the eschatological gift of God for believers walking between the times. In Romans 7: 14-25, Paul talks about the awful struggle we face. Maybe verse 19 says it best: “For the good I want to do, I don’t do, but I practice the very evil I don’t want to do.” And that is the apostle himself saying how difficult it is for him to live correctly. Those in Christ should have their minds set on what the Spirit desires. The spirit isn’t just a mindset; it is life-producing power. It is the power that raised Jesus from the grave and is already giving eternal life to Christians while we await the final resurrection.

No one was ever able to be righteous by keeping the law. James the half-brother of Jesus in his letter (2:10) says: “Whoever keeps the whole law and yet stumbles at just one point is guilty of breaking all of it.”