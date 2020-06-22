'Zoom bomb' forces abrupt end to Helena City Commission meeting

The Helena City Commission abruptly adjourned its Monday meeting after about a half-dozen attendees of the digital meeting disrupted commissioner discussion by sharing pornographic sounds and images, screaming into their microphones and playing loud techno music.
City leadership rescheduled the meeting for June 29, pending a fix to the issue can be implemented and the meeting can be properly noticed. The commission had been scheduled to adopt the city's final budget and hold a public hearing on an update to the city's growth policy Monday.
"We don't know what went wrong. All of the correct permissions were in place," city spokeswoman Amanda Opitz said, referring to security measures offered by the video conferencing platform Zoom, which both city and county government have used to conduct public meetings during the health pandemic.
Attendees who log into Zoom to join the meeting are automatically muted, but can unmute the microphoness on their devices to address the commission. Taking advantage of that feature, about five or six individuals disrupted the meeting with music or explicit noises making it impossible to continue.
It is not the first instance of a Helena City Commission Zoom meeting being disrupted. Two adolescents logged in to the governing body's April 8 meeting and briefly interrupted discussion by shouting at commenters.
City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin called Monday's Zoom "bomb" a "serious IT issue."
"I think we should have known these things were going to happen and prepared for them," O'Loughlin stated just prior to adjournment.
The city released a statement after the meeting apologizing for what occurred.
"The instigators broadcast graphic video and audio, and technical issues compromised staff's ability to address and remove the individuals," the statement says in part. "We regret this offensive intrusion. Over the next hours and days, City management will work with its support staff to try to pinpoint how these individuals gained access and take steps to make sure this doesn't happen again."
