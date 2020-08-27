Zombie apocalypse at The Myrna Loy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ready for a few laughs -- and a zombie apocalypse?

It’s time to kick back at The Myrna Loy for a night of laughter and horror with “Shaun of the Dead,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

Maybe COVID -19 won’t seem quite so bad after spending the night terrorized by zombies.

The 2004 cult comedy horror film is back on the big screen at The Myrna Loy as part of its popular summer film series -- Throwback Thursdays.

The series brings you a collection of the most popular films screened at The Myrna in the last 15 years.

Meet Shaun (Simon Pegg), a 30-something loser with a dull, easy existence. ... The only unpredictable element in his life is his girlfriend. That is, until the city’s overrun with zombies.

Will Shaun rise to the occasion to save his girlfriend and her mother?

The film has a score of 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.