Zombie apocalypse at The Myrna Loy

Ready for a few laughs -- and a zombie apocalypse?
It’s time to kick back at The Myrna Loy for a night of laughter and horror with “Shaun of the Dead,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
Maybe COVID -19 won’t seem quite so bad after spending the night terrorized by zombies.
The 2004 cult comedy horror film is back on the big screen at The Myrna Loy as part of its popular summer film series -- Throwback Thursdays.
The series brings you a collection of the most popular films screened at The Myrna in the last 15 years.
Meet Shaun (Simon Pegg), a 30-something loser with a dull, easy existence. ... The only unpredictable element in his life is his girlfriend. That is, until the city’s overrun with zombies.
Will Shaun rise to the occasion to save his girlfriend and her mother?
The film has a score of 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
The following week, Throwback Thursday brings you “Napoleon Dynamite,” 7 p.m. Sept. 10, a quirky comedy about awkward teen Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder), who has trouble fitting in. He befriends the new kid in town, Pedro (Efren Ramirez), a morose Hispanic boy who speaks little English. Together they launch an unlikely campaign for class president.
The new film opening this week is “Tesla,” a story of the brilliant, brooding inventor Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke), who fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition.
Opening Friday, Aug. 28, it runs through Sept. 10.
The Myrna Loy is located at 15 N. Ewing. For show times, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 443-0287 for details.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors/students and $6 for matinees. Throwback Thursdays are $10.
As safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to do social distancing.
Seating is limited to 50 in the auditorium and 18 in the screening room.
The Myrna Loy is open for just one show per day, six days a week, to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing the seats, box office, Pub, and lobby area. Bathrooms are cleaned after each use.
The Pub is open 4-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, serving popcorn, beer, wine, kombucha and soda. Packaged candy is also available.
