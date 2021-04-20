YWCA, library virtual event focuses on racism

YWCA Helena and the Lewis and Clark Library will be hosting a live Q&A with Dr. Damon Tweedy, author of the New York Times Bestseller "Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor’s Reflection on Race and Medicine" Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The event will be livestreamed on Zoom and virtual attendance is encouraged in accordance with COVID-19 precautions.

Helena will join hundreds of cities nationwide in participating in YWCA USA’s 15th annual Stand Against Racism Campaign. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Racism as Public Health Crisis.” YWCA Helena and the Lewis & Clark Library chose to recognize this event with a virtual book club on Facebook and then the live event with Tweedy.

Tweedy is a graduate of Duke University School of Medicine. He is an associate professor of psychiatry at the university and staff physician at the Durham Veteran Affairs Health System. He has published articles about race and medicine in the New York Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, and Raleigh News & Observer, as well as in various medical journals.