YWCA Helena to have ribbon cutting for new Caterpillars Clubhouse child care center

YWCA Helena will have a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to launch Caterpillars Clubhouse, which is being touted as Helena’s first trauma-responsive and therapeutic child care center.

The event will be 7:30-9 a.m. with the ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m., at 600 N. Park Ave.

Caterpillars Clubhouse will serve children who have experienced trauma, whose families live at or below 150% of the federal poverty line and who have had out-of-home placement in the foster care system, YWCA officials said.

Nearly 7,100 people, or 10% of Lewis and Clark County’s residents, live below the federal poverty line, YWCA officials said, noting 2020 U.S. census data. There are nearly 3,900 children under the age of 5 in the county, and 611, or 16%, live below the poverty line, according the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s “Kids Count” report.

It will be open to YWCA clients and the general public. It will enroll 21 children between the ages of 6 weeks old to 5 years old. Children will be admitted based on a referral process made through Child Protective Services, mental health providers, physicians or other centers. Children and families will go through an interview and clinical assessment to determine need/severity of the child.

The Clubhouse accepts Best Beginnings Scholarships and is raising funds to help with costs, creating a scholarship program that will leave the parents with no cost for care.

Lewis and Clark County Child and Family Services Division saw an increase in reports of child maltreatment and entry of children into the foster care system, YWCA officials said. In fiscal year 2022-21, Lewis and Clark County CFSD had 152 non-school-aged children in foster care.

These children have experienced trauma and oftentimes need specialized counseling and services unavailable in typical day care settings and have social/emotional/behavioral issues.

YWCA Helena is a nonprofit organization providing transitional housing and supportive services for homeless women and their children.

The YWCA can be reached at (406) 442-8774, at https://www.ywcahelena.org/services or /www.facebook.com/YWCAHelena/ on Facebook.

