Youth Homes get $50K grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield MT

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has awarded Youth Homes a $50,000 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families grant to help the group’s Shelter Care Program provide more emphasis on a comprehensive staff support system.

“Youth Homes plays a vital role in the lives of many disadvantaged Montana children and we are proud to support their efforts to improve the health and wellness of those in their care,” John Doran, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT) divisional vice president of external Affairs, said in a news release.

He said BCBSMT cares about the wellness of its communities, “and Youth Homes is a great partner in our effort to support those in need.”

Youth Homes shelter care offers short-term care for youth who are out of their homes because of a crisis, have concerns about the safety or stability of their home, or who are awaiting a longer-term placement. The shelters are to keep youth safe until they can be placed in a more permanent setting, with three weeks being the average length of stay.

