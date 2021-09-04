Youth Homes get $50K grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield MT

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has awarded Youth Homes a $50,000 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families grant to help the group’s Shelter Care Program provide more emphasis on a comprehensive staff support system.
“Youth Homes plays a vital role in the lives of many disadvantaged Montana children and we are proud to support their efforts to improve the health and wellness of those in their care,” John Doran, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT) divisional vice president of external Affairs, said in a news release.
He said BCBSMT cares about the wellness of its communities, “and Youth Homes is a great partner in our effort to support those in need.”
Youth Homes shelter care offers short-term care for youth who are out of their homes because of a crisis, have concerns about the safety or stability of their home, or who are awaiting a longer-term placement. The shelters are to keep youth safe until they can be placed in a more permanent setting, with three weeks being the average length of stay.
The grant, which was awarded Friday, will support efforts to address all five HKHF focus areas, such and providing for healthy and reliable meals, physical and recreational opportunities, facilitation of medical appointments, training and support for staff around substance abuse prevention, and training in youth mental health, BCBSMT officials said.
Youth Homes has provided services for youth and families, including a network of shelters in Montana, since 1971. The Margaret Stuart Youth Home in Helena, Linda Massa Youth Home in Hamilton, and Flathead Youth Home in Kalispell offer short- and long-term shelter care, while the Shirley Miller Attention Home in Missoula provides short-term shelter care.
BCBSMT officials said the grant reflects their ongoing commitment to invest in and partner with like-minded nonprofit organizations that offer "sustainable, measurable programs" to reach children and their families in the areas of nutrition, physical activity, disease prevention and management, substance abuse prevention, and suicide prevention.
Since 2014, BCBSMT has awarded more than $1.5 million through the HKHF initiative. In addition, BCBSMT contributes more than $500,000 each year to nonprofit organizations that support efforts to improve the health of all Montanans. BCBSMT also presents the Governor’s Cup each June and supports the Caring Foundation of Montana’s Care Van program, which provides access to preventive health care services at low or no cost.