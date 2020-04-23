Young William listens to The Who and sees his future

Almost Famous
Amazon Prime et al.
(R)
Grade: A
As a teen in the late 1950s, when my lights went out, my radio went on.
I would put my small transistor under my pillow and tune in to C-FUN 1410, a Vancouver, B.C. Top 40 radio station. That was the era of Elvis’ croonin’ “Love Me Tender,” Buddy Holly lovin’ “Peggy Sue” and Conway Twitty hitting those raspy low notes that started the crescendo of my favorite, “It Was Only Make Believe:” “My one and only prayer, is that someday you’ll care.”
If I looked a little sleepy during first period at Roosevelt Junior High in Port Angeles that meant the music was great the night before. Like everyone, I was sad the day the music died, when a plane crash killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper, on Feb. 3, 1959.
“Almost Famous” recounts how another young boy, William, discovered rock ‘n’ roll a decade later than me in the late 1960s.
When his 18-year-old sister yells at their mom and leaves home to become a flight attendant, she comes over to her younger brother for a tender goodbye.
“One day, you’ll be cool,” she tells her little brother. “Look under your bed. It will set you free.”
William scurries up to his room and pulls vinyl albums from under his bed – his sister’s treasure trove of classics such as The Beach Boys, “Pet Sounds,” Rolling Stones “Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out!, Led Zeppelin’s “II,” Joni Mitchell’s “Blue,” The Who’s “Tommy” and Bob Dylan’s “Great White Wonder.”
With the albums is a note from big sister: "Listen to Tommy with a candle burning and you will see your entire future."
One by one, William slides a vinyl out of its cover, and places it reverently on the turntable.
William does, indeed, see his future. He’ll become a rock critic!
And so, reporters’ notebook in hand, William sets out to write about music.
William writes rock reviews for love-not-money for underground publications.
He’s an ambitious lad. He sends his best reviews to the nation’s best rock writer, Lester Bangs from “Rolling Stone.” No response.
But one lucky day William meets Lester played with charismatic irreverence by Philip Seymour Hoffman.
“So, you're the one who's been sending me those articles from your school newspaper?”
Lester becomes William’s mentor.
One thing leads to another, and Bangs nudges “Rolling Stone” to trust William with an assignment going on the road with Stillwater, a rising band.
Mom tries to kill this dream. Rock music is banned in their house. To her, Simon and Garfunkel write “poetry of drugs and promiscuous sex.” And, she adds, “Honey, they’re on pot!”
Elaine Miller: Yes, it’s poetry. It’s poetry of drugs and promiscuous sex. Honey, they’re on pot.
But Mom, played with iconic charm by Frances McDormand, is actually a loving, forgiving lady who loves her kids more than life itself. She finally lets him chase that story, providing he calls home every day.
Bangs warns William of what’s coming.
“You CANNOT make friends with the rock stars…They are not your friends. You wanna be a true friend to them? Be honest, and unmerciful.”
Good advice. Not taken. Not at first, anyway.
Leaning against a window in the band’s tour bus, William is in for quite the ride, which will include falling in love with a groupie.
“I’m not a groupie,” Penny Lane says, “I’m a band aid.” Kate Hudson’s Penny Lane is charming, electric and very sad. She’s sweet, but she’s being used – but her starstruck eyes are blind.
The band is going to be a victim, too, sniffing fame as they spiral downward.
Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical “Almost Famous,” released in 2000, is just wonderful – from start to finish, a modern classic.
“Almost Famous” is a coming of age story with depth and bite. The R-rating is a joke. This is PG-13, with a soft handling of sex and drugs. Some prude rated it, I guess.
When I think of “Almost Famous” I think of Roger Ebert, a critic I loved.
“Oh, what a lovely film,” Ebert wrote. “I was almost hugging myself while I watched it. ‘Almost Famous’ is funny and touching in so many different ways…It's as if Huckleberry Finn came back to life in the 1970s, and instead of taking a raft down the Mississippi, got on the bus with the band.”
Roger, I miss you. You were my Lester Bangs, my mentor. You were a great critic, but an even better human being. Rest in peace.
My love to Roger’s wife Chaz who must have a hole in her heart -- partially filled, I’m sure, by warm memories of her years with Roger.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.