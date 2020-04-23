Young William listens to The Who and sees his future

One thing leads to another, and Bangs nudges “Rolling Stone” to trust William with an assignment going on the road with Stillwater, a rising band.

Mom tries to kill this dream. Rock music is banned in their house. To her, Simon and Garfunkel write “poetry of drugs and promiscuous sex.” And, she adds, “Honey, they’re on pot!”

But Mom, played with iconic charm by Frances McDormand, is actually a loving, forgiving lady who loves her kids more than life itself. She finally lets him chase that story, providing he calls home every day.

Bangs warns William of what’s coming.

“You CANNOT make friends with the rock stars…They are not your friends. You wanna be a true friend to them? Be honest, and unmerciful.”

Good advice. Not taken. Not at first, anyway.

Leaning against a window in the band’s tour bus, William is in for quite the ride, which will include falling in love with a groupie.