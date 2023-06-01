Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

"Little Mermaid" (PG)

At the Cinemark

Granddad: B

Granddaughter: A

The circle of life.

Some 30 years ago, pre-teen daughter Katherine and I started reviewing movies together.

In 2020, grown-up Kat married Mercurio, the father of lovely 6-year-old Ofelia. Like magic, I was an instant granddad.

And now, in 2023, as the pandemic finally fades, Ofie, 9, was eager to attend “Little Mermaid” and pass along her thoughts. A complicated holiday weekend sent me to Kalispell, and Ofie to Helena Cinemark. We shared thoughts afterwards.

“That was a good movie,” said Ofie, enthusiastically. “I would give the original a 5/10 and the new one 10/10.”

“Little Mermaid” tells the story of Ariel, a teen “merfolk” who rescues a handsome Prince, a sea captain. Ariel saves his life and falls in love.

Sensing an opportunity to steal a mermaid’s soul, Ursula the Sea Witch offers Ariel a Faustian deal: Ursula will grant voice-less Ariel three days on land as a human. If silent Ariel can elicit a kiss of true love, Ariel can stay forever.

If not, Ariel becomes Ursula’s eternal slave.

Ariel accepts the challenge.

Both versions tell the same story, minus the sacrificial ending of the original Danish fairy tale.

The first version was classic animation, whereas the new version is part live, part CGI. Halle Berry can sing, and has a fish tail.

Grandpa found the animated original more pleasing than the hybrid. Either live or animated, please, but not both.

But Ofie was delighted by the changes.

"The way the animation looked made the movie so much less kiddish," she said. “And the mermaid sisters animation was 10/10.”

Ofie did regret some changes.

She wished the French chef had not been removed in the sequel.

Ofie missed the line: “Let’s eat before this crab runs off my plate!”

Ofie also didn’t much like Ursula the Sea Witch. She would have been happy to turn Ursula into sea foam.

“She wasn’t a good villain,” said Ofie, who then described Ursula in some colorful post-10 language, which will remain our little secret.

Ofie said the moral of the story was simple: “Don’t take deals from people who trick you.”

Overall, grandpa found the new movie less enchanting than the original, although I loved that the heroine was a mermaid of color, a choice that elicited some racist backlash.

And I liked the coded campaigning for a more accepting world.

“A Mermaid and a man - who would ever have imagined,” is a lovely concluding mantra loaded with welcome implications.

Ofelia’s takeaway was mostly pure joy. She loved swimming with Ariel.

“The first one was simply OK,” Ofie concluded. “But the new one was way better overall.”