Young artists add some flair to downtown Helena
Jay Lund paints her ATAC Pavement Painting Project Saturday at Fuller Avenue and West Placer Street.

 Gary Marshall/BMGphotos.com
Luna Gude paints her ATAC Pavement Painting Project Saturday in downtown Helena.
The artists hope their work lures people to downtown Helena.
The event is part of the Encounter Project by ATAC, the Holter Museum of Art’s After-school Teen Art Council. 

The Holter Museum of Art’s After-school Teen Art Council (ATAC) painted crosswalks in downtown Helena over the weekend. ATAC is described as a group of teens who want to leave their mark on the world through the creative arts. The crosswalk painting is meant to highlight teens' roles in Helena. The group came up with the idea to paint the crosswalks in 2020 and hopes their work will draw attention to their program and to Holter, and lure people to downtown Helena.

