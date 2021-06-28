Young artists add some flair to downtown Helena

The Holter Museum of Art’s After-school Teen Art Council (ATAC) painted crosswalks in downtown Helena over the weekend. ATAC is described as a group of teens who want to leave their mark on the world through the creative arts. The crosswalk painting is meant to highlight teens' roles in Helena. The group came up with the idea to paint the crosswalks in 2020 and hopes their work will draw attention to their program and to Holter, and lure people to downtown Helena.