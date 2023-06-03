More than 300 Capital High School seniors walked across the graduation stage Saturday inside Carroll College's Physical Education Center.

"Right now I just want to congratulate all of you and tell you how proud I am of you," Capital Principal Brett Zanto said.

The Montana Association of Student Councils recognized Zanto earlier Saturday as its Principal of the Year.

Thirty students graduated as valedictorians with GPAs of 4.0, straight A's, and four students finished with a 3.9 GPA.

"Wherever you go after today, you'll always be a Bruin," Zanto said. "To the graduating class of 2023, job well done."

More than 50 students completed their Capital careers as BEAR award recipients, meaning they completed at least 10 honors credits, a minimum of 26 credits total, with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Nearly 60 students received at least some academic scholarship money.

"The pages of your book are turning, and its you who are filling in the words," Selah Fredrickson said during her student address.

"Change is scary, but it's necessary to grow," fellow graduate Jayden Duper said during her student address. "Slow down every once in a while, look back to see how far you've come and keep moving forward."

A common theme among classes of '23, the students lamented the timing of their high school days, falling perfectly in line with a global health pandemic, but the message they have all shared this graduation season is one of perseverance and fortitude.

Fellow Bruin and successful entrepreneur Merrilee Kick provided the commencement address.

Kick encouraged the graduates to remain connected to those family and friends who helped them get to this point even after they have long since moved away for college or a new career.

"You have no idea how important these people will be to you over time," she said.

She also cautioned them of life's future challenges coming down the pike.

"You don't know all the things you're capable of doing yet, but trust your gut," she said.

Photos: Capital High School graduates its class of 2023