You may smell smoke: Prescribed burn planned near Rodney Ridge Trail

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest plans to do prescribed burning in the South Hills of Helena on Thursday to reduce excess vegetation and improve firefighter and public safety in the event of a wildfire.

The burn is scheduled to be near the Rodney Ridge Trail and will treat between 100 to 150 acres. Smoke may be visible through the weekend and into next week.

Visitors are advised to avoid Rodney Ridge Trail during the burn and to drive carefully on South Davis Street, where engines and personnel will be working. Folks in Helena may see or smell smoke.

“Prescribed burning is a tool we use to restore the vitality of native vegetation, while reducing hazardous fuels loads around communities,” Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said in a news release.

She said the burn is part of the work brought forward in the Tenmile South Helena Vegetation project to to improve public and firefighter safety should a wildfire occur in the area.

