“It Ain’t Over”

At the Myrna Loy.

Grade: A

Growing up, I loved the Yankees. My grandma hated the Yankees.

So, when a Yankee World Series rolled around, we’d bet my life savings – 25 cents.

In softball I always batted third.

I was Mickey Mantle, No. 7.

In grade school, I wore a sweater during the World Series. The baggy sleeves hid the earplug cord that ran from the transistor radio in my pocket to my hand, which was cupped to my ear. Mrs. Gavin never noticed.

So when a Yankees movie arrived, I was ready to grab my old softball mitt and head to the Myrna. Yes, I have an old glove, but I left it in the garage.

“It Ain’t Over” is a charming portrait of Hall of Fame, MVP catcher Yogi Berra who played for the indomitable Yanks from 1946-1963 – and managed later. He won 10 World Series rings.

We learn a little about the Yankees, a lot about Yogi: “He was humble. He was class.”

Yogi was a “round” and “funny looking dude” who met his wife when she served him lunch at Biggie’s Steakhouse in St. Louis.

“I was bashful, nervous, not-good looking,” he wrote. “I could hardly believe my luck that Carmen liked me as much as I liked her.”

Yogi and Carmen held hands for 65 years.

Whenever kids asked him for an autograph, he smiled and signed.

When Jackie Robinson came to his plate for the first time, catcher Yogi welcomed him like a friend, and wished him well.

Along the way around life’s bases, he “humorously butchered” the English language.

His advice included to “always go to friends’ funerals or they won’t go to yours.”

At his own funeral in a modest church, flocks of crying fans stood outside listening over speakers which “broadcast the service to the neighborhood.”

We encourage stars to be “role models.” Most don’t measure up. Yogi did.

My favorite Yogi moment, his graceful exit, comes from an old sports column. Yogi’s son Dale shared the story.

“On the day he was fired as manager, he got on the team bus, as always, but asked the driver to stop at the terminal.

“ ‘You guys are a great team. You guys go out and play. You guys go out and win.’

“Then Yogi walked off the bus, got his bags from underneath and walked toward United Airlines. He turned around and waved at the bus. The whole bus stood up and gave him a standing ovation. Every player on the bus."

“It Ain’t Over” let me pause, look back, and wave goodbye to a good friend, one I never met.