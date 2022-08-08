'Yellowstone' seeks extras for filming in Helena on Aug. 24

The television show "Yellowstone" put out an online open casting call on Monday, seeking local talent to work as extras for filming in Helena on Aug. 24.

Casting directors Kelly Hunt and Tracy Dixon said in an email they are looking to hire locals to work as paid extras for the day on the Paramount Network show starring Kevin Costner.

Dixon said extras will be paid $130 for the one day of work, plus they will get $40 to help with gasoline costs.

She said the show has filmed in Helena before and is also known for filming in Missoula and Darby. She added extras have driven to those towns from Helena and said now they can work closer to home. She said the reception for extras has been good in the past.

"We're so happy to be here," she said. "We love, love, love Montana."

Hunt and Dixon said in an email that strict COVID-19 protocols are in place for all filming activities on “Yellowstone,” and local Montana extras will be required to abide by health and safety practices, including no-cost COVID-19 testing.

People wanting to be extras should submit their two best photos via email -- making sure they are individual photos, not family photos -- and include their height, weight, clothing sizes, the best phone number to reach them at and what city and state they live in. Updated casting notices will be posted to their Facebook page: Yellowstone Extras Casting.

Email yellowstoneextrasmontana@gmail.com and put “Zebra Biz” in the subject line, the news release states.

"Yellowstone," created by Taylor Sheridan, chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park.

Along with Costner, the show stars Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.

Dixon is the owner of Los Angeles-based “Casting Associates” and Hunt is owner of Atlanta-based “Southern BG Casting.”