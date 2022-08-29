'Yellowstone' returns to Montana Capitol for day of filming

Helena went Hollywood in a big way for an episode of the television show “Yellowstone” that filmed Monday at the state Capitol.

Kelly Hunt, the co-background casting director for the series about a Montana ranching dynasty, said 2,000 people applied for 300 spots to appear as an extra in the episode.

“It was a great success,” she said of the one-day shoot. Preliminary plans were to film at the Capitol on Aug. 24, but that had to be shuffled to accommodate an actor’s availability.

Casting directors said earlier this month that extras would be paid $130 for the one day of work, plus they will get $40 to help with gasoline costs.

Yellowstone," created by Taylor Sheridan, chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park.

Along with Kevin Costner, the show stars Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.

Hunt said she and the crew like working with Montanans and said staff at the state Capitol were very accommodating.

"Yellowstone" also filmed at the Capitol in 2017, during its first season.