'Yellowstone' filming an exercise in patience, Helena residents say

As many Helena-area residents learned this week, television acting can be an exercise in patience.

“My advice if anyone is ever considering doing it is to have a lot of patience, because there’s a lot of sitting around,” said Alana Listoe of Helena, who was one of the 300 people selected to appear as an extra in an episode of “Yellowstone” filmed Monday at the Montana state Capitol.

Starring Kevin Costner, the “Yellowstone” TV series follows the life of the fictional Dutton family, which owns the largest ranch in Montana. The ranch is in constant conflict with the expanding town, the Indian reservation and America’s first national park on its borders. Season 5 will premiere Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.

The extras who participated in Monday’s filming met at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds before being taken to the Capitol building where the film crews were set up. Listoe said she did her own hair and makeup and was asked to bring along a few different outfits from her own wardrobe.

The extras played the role of several different groups of characters including community members, lawmakers and journalists, Listoe said.

As a community member, her task was to walk around the outside of the Capitol building.

Michelle Moler of Helena had the same job.

“It was really fun,” said Moler, who also acknowledged “there was some sitting around.”

Gene Meegan of Helena came with his wife Marianne and said he was filmed both outside and inside the Capitol building.

“They had us walk individually and had the camera down at ground level,” he said, adding that he was instructed to walk past the camera, count to 10 and walk back. “I was the only person in the shot.”

At one point, he said, there was a helicopter flying overhead.

Listoe estimated that she spent two of her nine hours at the Capitol filming and the rest of the time waiting. Although it wasn’t always obvious where the film crew was, she said, she thinks she was in some of their footage.

“I did the same thing so many times that I would think it would be likely that I would be in some shots, but that doesn’t mean at final production I’ll be recognizable,” she said. “Maybe it’s just the back of my head or maybe it’s just my arm. There was never any filming that was up close. It was all from a distance.”

Listoe said she didn’t meet Costner, didn’t get any autographs, and didn’t notice any actors or actresses she recognized. Moler and the Meegans said the same thing.

However, Gene Meegan said, “It didn’t really matter because it was just a fun experience.”

Moler said she enjoyed seeing how a TV show is made.

“It was nice to meet the other people and chat with them and represent Montana in a nationally known show,” she said. “It was really exciting.”

About 2,000 people applied for the 300 available spots to appear as extras, said co-background casting director Kelly Hunt. Each extra will be paid $130 for one day of work plus $40 to help with gasoline costs.

Listoe said the film crew was grateful that Montanans were willing to participate, and the Montanans were grateful to be there.

“I think Montanans appreciate the realness of the environment here and the people that reside in it,” she said. “I think we are probably the best people to portray that.”

Editor’s note – Alana Listoe serves as a community representative on the Independent Record editorial board.